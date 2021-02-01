Worldwide To Rule The Roost In The Next Generation Sequencing Market

Next generation sequencing is defined as a process of DNA sequencing decide the exact order of nucleotides inside a DNA molecule. Next generation sequencing allows rapid sequencing and produces a million DNA molecules and RNA sequences using next generation sequencer. Next generation sequencing is a high throughput sequencing. Next generation sequencing includes various modern sequencing technologies like Illumina sequencing and Roche 454 sequencing.

Next generation sequencing is not very costly and gives a high throughput for DNA sequencing compared to traditional Sanger’s sequencing method. Next generation sequencing applications are in the field of genetic disease research newborn sequencing metagenomics, personalized medicines, biological drug discovery, agriculture research, animal research and cancer research.

Also identification of binding sites on transcriptional factor, non-coding RNA expression profiling and re- sequencing of targets are some more applications of next generation sequencing.

Next Generation Sequencing Market: Dynamics

Increasing population, increasing incidences of cancer and transmissible diseases are expected to boost the next generation sequencing market attributing to the increased applications of next generation sequencing in the field of oncology and transmissible diseases.

The use of next generation sequencing in developing the personalized medicines at a genetic level, is projected to enhance the demand for next generation sequencing during the coming years. Increasing investments in research and development in the field of genomics, proteomics and metabolomics is expected to boost the next generation sequencing market. Introduction of new products and services by the key industry players is most likely to boost the next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

Also, the inclination of scientists and drug developers is mostly pointing towards the next generation sequencing technique, to obtain genetic organization insights of a large number of organisms, is increasing the next generation sequencing market demand. Increase in growth of personal medicines, development in pre-sequencing and NGS bioinformatics solutions and cloud computing are some of the opportunities for global next generation sequencing market.

However, the storage and management of enormous data generated by sequencing and its interpretation are some of the challenges for global next generation sequencing market. Increasing number of collaboration and new product launches are some of the trends for global next generation sequencing market.

Next Generation Sequencing Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America followed by the Europe dominates the global next generation sequencing market, due to rising government support towards research and development. Asia is expected to witness high growth in next generation sequencing due to rising investment in India and China on research and development of next generation sequencing.

Next Generation Sequencing Market: Key Player

Some of the major companies operating in global next generation sequencing market are 454 Life Sciences Corporation (A Roche Company), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomatters, Ltd., CLC Bio, GATC biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Illumina, Inc., Life Technology Corporation, EMC Corporation and Dnastar, Inc.

