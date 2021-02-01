Demand for ice hockey equipment is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR value over 2020-2030

Overview:

Growth in the sports industry resulted from the emerging markets growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were unfavorable climate changes and shortages of sports professionals. Going forward, increasing sports sponsorships, growing popularity of esports, economic growth, an increase in the number of Internet accessible devices and the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are an increasing threat from home entertainment and increasing regulations on sports.

The study on the global Ice Hockey Equipment Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market during the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the ice hockey equipment market is expected to record a value CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=234

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Ice Hockey Equipment Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, and more.

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia& Oceania

By Equipment

Ice Skates

Helmets

Stick

Protective Gear

Apparel

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Ice Hockey Product Stores

Online Sales Channel

Modem Trade Channel

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market segments are included in the report.

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here>>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=234

Essential Takeaways from the Ice Hockey Equipment Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Risks &Trends Assessment

Market Background

Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis

Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Equipment

Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Buyer

Market Structure Analysis

Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Ice Hockey Equipment) Market Concentration Market Share Analysis of Top Players Market Presence Analysis

Competition Analysis

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=234

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

Email: [email protected]