Demand for ice hockey equipment is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR value over 2020-2030

Overview:
Growth in the sports industry resulted from the emerging markets growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were unfavorable climate changes and shortages of sports professionals. Going forward, increasing sports sponsorships, growing popularity of esports, economic growth, an increase in the number of Internet accessible devices and the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are an increasing threat from home entertainment and increasing regulations on sports.
The study on the global Ice Hockey Equipment Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market during the forecast period (2020-2030).
According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the ice hockey equipment market is expected to record a value CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=234
Ice Hockey Equipment Market Segmentation
The report bifurcates the Ice Hockey Equipment Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, and more.
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia
- South Asia& Oceania
By Equipment
- Ice Skates
- Helmets
- Stick
- Protective Gear
- Apparel
Sales Channel
- Independent Sports Outlet
- Franchised Sports Outlet
- Ice Hockey Product Stores
- Online Sales Channel
- Modem Trade Channel
The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market segments are included in the report.
For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here>>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=234
Essential Takeaways from the Ice Hockey Equipment Market Report
- Comparison of prominent players operating in the Ice Hockey Equipment Market
- Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players
- Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators
- Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market
- Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets
- Current trends influencing the scenario of the Ice Hockey Equipment Market
Table Of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Risks &Trends Assessment
- Market Background
- Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis
- Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
- Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Equipment
- Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Buyer
- Market Structure Analysis
- Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Ice Hockey Equipment)
- Market Concentration
- Market Share Analysis of Top Players
- Market Presence Analysis
- Competition Analysis
- Assumptions and Acronyms Used
For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here>>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=234
About Us
Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.
Contact Us
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593
Email: [email protected]