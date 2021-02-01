Calcium Silicide Market Is Booming Worldwide With Strong Growth | Merck KGaA, Barium & Chemicals, Johns Manville

The global calcium silicide (CaSi2) market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand from alloys & steel sectors and the growing demand for self-heating food cans for military applications are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Calcium Silicide Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Calcium Silicide Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Calcium Silicide This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American Elements (United States), Barium & Chemicals, Inc. (Uniyted States), Johns Manville (United States), Materion Advanced Materials Group (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany), Mil-Spec Industries (United States), NOAH Technologies Corporation (United States), Promat International (Belgium), Skamol (Denmark), Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (United States), Surepure Chemetals, Inc. (United States) and Weifang Hongyuan Chemical (China).

The Global Calcium Silicide Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Alloys, Pyrotechnics, Food Heating), Sales (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), End Use (Manufacturing, Ultra Pipe Measures, Removal of Heavy Materials, Steel Sector, Energy Storage Materials, Military Applications, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers

Growing Demand from Alloys & Steel Sector

Increasing Demand for Self-Heating Food Cans for Applications such as Military

Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channel

Restraints

Demand & Supply Gap Generated by COVID-19 Pandemic due to Reduced Operations in Transportations & Logistics Sector

Opportunities

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

