Organic Wine Market: Understand the Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations by 2027

Some of the key players operating in this market include:

Avondale

Elgin Ridge Wines

Kendall-Jackon Winery

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

Grgich Hills Estate

Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltds

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA

Frey Wine

Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Wine Market

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Organic Wine Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. The report also analyzes the financial impact on firms and financial markets. Researchmoz has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Organic Wine Market: Overview

The global market value for the organic wine stood at ~US$ 11 Bn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is expected to reach ~US$ 30 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of ~10.8% during the forecast period.

Organic wine will continue to trend due to the increasing demand from various industries, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, and bakery goods. Organic wine is used for medical purposes, due to the presence of resveratrol, as it helps in preventing diseases and ageing; improves immunity, body warmth; and helps in better metabolism. Furthermore, the global organic wine is driven by the growing consumer inclination toward low and no alcohol wine option backed by increasing health and wellness awareness.

Organic Wine Market: Strategies

Key manufacturers in the global organic wine are introducing various products suiting consumers evolving demand and off-premises retailer brands. Suppliers are taking initiatives to introduce more eco-friendly options, and offering concession with e-Commerce platform to boost the sales. They are also focusing on offerings organic wines with premium range.

Product Launches and Key Innovations: Market players have started introducing products with various health benefits

In June 2019, Bonterra Organic has launched internationally available canned organic wine available in 250 ml cans. This product range features Bonterra Young, Bonterra Rosé, and Red Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc made with organically farmed grapes.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Overall Organic Wine Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Overall Organic Wine Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

