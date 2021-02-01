Functional Food and Beverage Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Coca-Cola, Dannon, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bul, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation), SlimFast, Yakult USA, PowerBar, The Balance Bar Company, T.C. Pharma, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Coca-Cola, Dannon, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bul, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation), SlimFast, Yakult USA, PowerBar, The Balance Bar Company, T.C. Pharma, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Dairy Products Bread Grain Sports Drinks Energy Drinks
|Market Segment by Application:
|Adult, Children, Old Man
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1592911/global-functional-food-and-beverage-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1592911/global-functional-food-and-beverage-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fcf955724d47d0d9019588fb54ee3778,0,1,global-functional-food-and-beverage-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Food and Beverage market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Functional Food and Beverage market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Food and Beverage industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Functional Food and Beverage market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Food and Beverage market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Food and Beverage market
TOC
1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview
1.1 Functional Food and Beverage Product Overview
1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Dairy Products
1.2.2 Bread
1.2.3 Grain
1.2.4 Sports Drinks
1.2.5 Energy Drinks
1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverage Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverage Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Functional Food and Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Food and Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Food and Beverage as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Beverage Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverage Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Functional Food and Beverage by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Functional Food and Beverage by Application
4.1 Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Application
4.1.1 Adult
4.1.2 Children
4.1.3 Old Man
4.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Functional Food and Beverage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage by Application
4.5.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage by Application 5 North America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food and Beverage Business
10.1 Coca-Cola
10.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
10.1.2 Coca-Cola Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.1.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments
10.2 Dannon
10.2.1 Dannon Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dannon Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.2.5 Dannon Recent Developments
10.3 General Mills
10.3.1 General Mills Corporation Information
10.3.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.3.5 General Mills Recent Developments
10.4 Kellogg
10.4.1 Kellogg Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kellogg Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.4.5 Kellogg Recent Developments
10.5 Kraft Heinz
10.5.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information
10.5.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments
10.6 Nestle
10.6.1 Nestle Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.6.5 Nestle Recent Developments
10.7 PepsiCo
10.7.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
10.7.2 PepsiCo Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.7.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments
10.8 Red Bul
10.8.1 Red Bul Corporation Information
10.8.2 Red Bul Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.8.5 Red Bul Recent Developments
10.9 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
10.9.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.9.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Developments
10.10 Living Essentials
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Living Essentials Recent Developments
10.11 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)
10.11.1 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Corporation Information
10.11.2 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.11.5 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Recent Developments
10.12 SlimFast
10.12.1 SlimFast Corporation Information
10.12.2 SlimFast Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 SlimFast Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 SlimFast Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.12.5 SlimFast Recent Developments
10.13 Yakult USA
10.13.1 Yakult USA Corporation Information
10.13.2 Yakult USA Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Yakult USA Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Yakult USA Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.13.5 Yakult USA Recent Developments
10.14 PowerBar
10.14.1 PowerBar Corporation Information
10.14.2 PowerBar Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 PowerBar Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 PowerBar Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.14.5 PowerBar Recent Developments
10.15 The Balance Bar Company
10.15.1 The Balance Bar Company Corporation Information
10.15.2 The Balance Bar Company Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 The Balance Bar Company Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 The Balance Bar Company Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.15.5 The Balance Bar Company Recent Developments
10.16 T.C. Pharma
10.16.1 T.C. Pharma Corporation Information
10.16.2 T.C. Pharma Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 T.C. Pharma Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 T.C. Pharma Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.16.5 T.C. Pharma Recent Developments
10.17 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
10.17.1 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered
10.17.5 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Recent Developments 11 Functional Food and Beverage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Functional Food and Beverage Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Functional Food and Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Functional Food and Beverage Industry Trends
11.4.2 Functional Food and Beverage Market Drivers
11.4.3 Functional Food and Beverage Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.