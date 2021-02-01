Functional Food and Beverage Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Coca-Cola, Dannon, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bul, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation), SlimFast, Yakult USA, PowerBar, The Balance Bar Company, T.C. Pharma, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Coca-Cola, Dannon, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bul, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation), SlimFast, Yakult USA, PowerBar, The Balance Bar Company, T.C. Pharma, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Market Segment by Product Type: Dairy Products Bread Grain Sports Drinks Energy Drinks Market Segment by Application: Adult, Children, Old Man

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1592911/global-functional-food-and-beverage-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1592911/global-functional-food-and-beverage-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fcf955724d47d0d9019588fb54ee3778,0,1,global-functional-food-and-beverage-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Food and Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Food and Beverage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Food and Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Food and Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Food and Beverage market

TOC

1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Functional Food and Beverage Product Overview

1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dairy Products

1.2.2 Bread

1.2.3 Grain

1.2.4 Sports Drinks

1.2.5 Energy Drinks

1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Food and Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Food and Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Food and Beverage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Beverage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Functional Food and Beverage by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Functional Food and Beverage by Application

4.1 Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adult

4.1.2 Children

4.1.3 Old Man

4.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Functional Food and Beverage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage by Application 5 North America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food and Beverage Business

10.1 Coca-Cola

10.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

10.1.2 Coca-Cola Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.1.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

10.2 Dannon

10.2.1 Dannon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dannon Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.2.5 Dannon Recent Developments

10.3 General Mills

10.3.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.3.5 General Mills Recent Developments

10.4 Kellogg

10.4.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kellogg Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.4.5 Kellogg Recent Developments

10.5 Kraft Heinz

10.5.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments

10.6 Nestle

10.6.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.6.5 Nestle Recent Developments

10.7 PepsiCo

10.7.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.7.2 PepsiCo Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.7.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

10.8 Red Bul

10.8.1 Red Bul Corporation Information

10.8.2 Red Bul Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.8.5 Red Bul Recent Developments

10.9 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

10.9.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.9.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Developments

10.10 Living Essentials

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Living Essentials Recent Developments

10.11 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)

10.11.1 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Corporation Information

10.11.2 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.11.5 MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) Recent Developments

10.12 SlimFast

10.12.1 SlimFast Corporation Information

10.12.2 SlimFast Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 SlimFast Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SlimFast Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.12.5 SlimFast Recent Developments

10.13 Yakult USA

10.13.1 Yakult USA Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yakult USA Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Yakult USA Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yakult USA Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.13.5 Yakult USA Recent Developments

10.14 PowerBar

10.14.1 PowerBar Corporation Information

10.14.2 PowerBar Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 PowerBar Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 PowerBar Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.14.5 PowerBar Recent Developments

10.15 The Balance Bar Company

10.15.1 The Balance Bar Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 The Balance Bar Company Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 The Balance Bar Company Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 The Balance Bar Company Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.15.5 The Balance Bar Company Recent Developments

10.16 T.C. Pharma

10.16.1 T.C. Pharma Corporation Information

10.16.2 T.C. Pharma Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 T.C. Pharma Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 T.C. Pharma Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.16.5 T.C. Pharma Recent Developments

10.17 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

10.17.1 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Corporation Information

10.17.2 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Functional Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.17.5 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Recent Developments 11 Functional Food and Beverage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Food and Beverage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Food and Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Functional Food and Beverage Industry Trends

11.4.2 Functional Food and Beverage Market Drivers

11.4.3 Functional Food and Beverage Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.