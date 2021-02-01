Yogurt Drinks Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Yogurt Drinks Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley Market Segment by Product Type: Regular Yogurt Fat-free Yogurt Market Segment by Application: Children Yogurt, Adult Yogurt, Old People Yogurt

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Yogurt Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yogurt Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Yogurt Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yogurt Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yogurt Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yogurt Drinks market

TOC

1 Yogurt Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Yogurt Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Yogurt Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Yogurt

1.2.2 Fat-free Yogurt

1.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Yogurt Drinks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Yogurt Drinks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Yogurt Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Yogurt Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Yogurt Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yogurt Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yogurt Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Yogurt Drinks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yogurt Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Yogurt Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Yogurt Drinks by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Yogurt Drinks by Target Group

4.1 Yogurt Drinks Segment by Target Group

4.1.1 Children Yogurt

4.1.2 Adult Yogurt

4.1.3 Old People Yogurt

4.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Historic Sales by Target Group (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Yogurt Drinks Forecasted Sales by Target Group (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group

4.5.1 North America Yogurt Drinks by Target Group

4.5.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks by Target Group

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks by Target Group

4.5.4 Latin America Yogurt Drinks by Target Group

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks by Target Group 5 North America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yogurt Drinks Business

10.1 Danone

10.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danone Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Danone Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Danone Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 Danone Recent Developments

10.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

10.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Danone Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Developments

10.3 Mengniu Dairy

10.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mengniu Dairy Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Developments

10.4 Yili

10.4.1 Yili Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yili Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Yili Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yili Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 Yili Recent Developments

10.5 General Mills

10.5.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 General Mills Recent Developments

10.6 Lactalis

10.6.1 Lactalis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lactalis Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Lactalis Recent Developments

10.7 Meiji

10.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information

10.7.2 Meiji Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 Meiji Recent Developments

10.8 Chobani

10.8.1 Chobani Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chobani Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Chobani Recent Developments

10.9 Bright Dairy & Food

10.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bright Dairy & Food Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Developments

10.10 Nestlé

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Yogurt Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nestlé Recent Developments

10.11 Fage International

10.11.1 Fage International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fage International Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Fage International Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Fage International Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.11.5 Fage International Recent Developments

10.12 Grupo Lala

10.12.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information

10.12.2 Grupo Lala Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Grupo Lala Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Grupo Lala Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.12.5 Grupo Lala Recent Developments

10.13 Schreiber Foods

10.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 Schreiber Foods Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Developments

10.14 Junlebao Dairy

10.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Recent Developments

10.15 SanCor

10.15.1 SanCor Corporation Information

10.15.2 SanCor Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 SanCor Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SanCor Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.15.5 SanCor Recent Developments

10.16 Arla Foods

10.16.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information

10.16.2 Arla Foods Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Arla Foods Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Arla Foods Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.16.5 Arla Foods Recent Developments

10.17 Yeo Valley

10.17.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yeo Valley Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Yeo Valley Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yeo Valley Yogurt Drinks Products Offered

10.17.5 Yeo Valley Recent Developments 11 Yogurt Drinks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Yogurt Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Yogurt Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Yogurt Drinks Industry Trends

11.4.2 Yogurt Drinks Market Drivers

11.4.3 Yogurt Drinks Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

