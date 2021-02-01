Fleet Management System Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest released study “Global Fleet Management System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with 142 pages and in-depth assessment including market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless, TomTom, I.D. Systems, AssetWorks, BSM Wireless, E6GPS, Mike Albert, Microlise, Etrans, Wiesless Matrix, Scania Fleet, Transcore, Transics, Blue Tree, Fleetboard, Inosat, Tracker SA, Zonar & Dynafleet. The research study provides forecasts for Fleet Management System investments till 2024. The study also helps with cost structure benchmarking collectively derive after analyzing a vast coverage of industry players which is further compared with overall sector for each component such as Avg. Profit, Wages, Purchases, Depreciation, Marketing, Rent & utilities, Others etc.

Mobile devices will have tighter integration into vehicles. Beyond the connecting hands-free phone and music; the mobile devices will be able to wirelessly sync key vehicle data including mileage, health checks, and performance. Wirelessly with the mobile device, this, in turn, can use that information for applications.

Mobile devices, already ubiquitous in 2014, will be the sole way drivers handle their fleet tasks. Mileage reporting, trip logs, and finding vendors which will all happen through mobile devices and will make use of the capabilities (such as location awareness) of those devices to automate tasks. All key fleet documents will be digital and available in a mobile device.

Big Data will drive decisions for all aspects of fleet management, including vehicle selection, maintenance management, and driver safety planning. With the continued use of fleet analytics and accessibility to greater amounts of data, fleets will become more efficient, operate with fewer resources, and show an increase in productivity.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European and American economy. QYR is of the opinion that the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come and the American market for fleet management will continue to show healthy growth in the next 5 years. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the local economic developments.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the European fleet management market. Masternaut is ranked as the largest player overall in terms of installed base with close to 200,000 units deployed, mainly in France and the UK. TomTom Business Solutions was the fastest growing vendor also in 2010 and has now surpassed 143,000 subscribers. Transics is number one in the heavy trucks segment with an estimated 65,000 active units installed. Other significant players include European companies such as Vehco, Navman Wireless and Trafficmaster and international players like Trimble and Qualcomm from the US and the South African telematics providers Digicore and MiX Telematics.

The market leaders on the fleet management market in the Americas include a range of different actors. Qualcomm Enterprise Services is ranked as the largest player, with an estimated total installed base of approximately 350,000 units in North and Latin America. The company’s solutions are targeted at heavy trucks, where the main competitors in North America are XATA and PeopleNet, with approximately 110,000 units installed each.

Global Fleet Management System market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fleet Management System.

This industry study presents the global Fleet Management System market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Fleet Management System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Fleet Management System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Omnitracs, Trimble, etc.

Market Development Scenario

 Patent Analysis Briefing*

 No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

 Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures

Product Analysis:

This Report provides a detailed study of given products. The report also provides comprehensive analysis of Key Trends & advance technologies. The Global Fleet Management System (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Type I & Type II

Application Analysis:

This report provides an advance approach to the market growth with a detailed analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Global Fleet Management System market. The market is segmented by Application such as Logistics and Transportation & Public Transportation with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

Industry Growth:

An in-depth study about key trends and emerging drivers with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Fleet Management System market. The market is expected to estimate at XX million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of XX%.

Key Highlights of the Global Fleet Management System Market :

• Market Share of players that includes Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless, TomTom, I.D. Systems, AssetWorks, BSM Wireless, E6GPS, Mike Albert, Microlise, Etrans, Wiesless Matrix, Scania Fleet, Transcore, Transics, Blue Tree, Fleetboard, Inosat, Tracker SA, Zonar & Dynafleet to better understand how deeply they have penetrated the market.

• Conceptual analysis of the Fleet Management System Market products, application wise segmented study.

• Clear study and pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• Analysis of major regional segmentation on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Fleet Management System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Fleet Management System Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Fleet Management System Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Fleet Management System Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Fleet Management System Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Fleet Management System market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India & Other Regions?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Fleet Management System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Fleet Management System, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India & Other Regions, Segment Market Analysis (by Type) [, Type I & Type II];

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Change in overall Market Analysis (by Application [Logistics and Transportation & Public Transportation]) Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Type I & Type II], Market Trend by Application [Logistics and Transportation & Public Transportation];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Fleet Management System by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Fleet Management System Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fleet Management System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

