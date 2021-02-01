A Comprehensive Study of Operating Room Management Market BY 2023

Operating room management aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and by minimizing the resources needed. Strategic operating room management deals with long-term decision-making based on predicted work load, which is not limited to maximizing the utilization of personnel’s and materials but also involves expansion decisions, optimal patient safety and outcomes, decrease delays with an end result of achieving satisfaction of outcomes for both the physicians and the patients.

Segments:

To generate a comprehensive view of the global operating room management market the report is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end users and regions.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented as data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, pre and post-operative management solutions, climate solutions and others.

Based on deployment, the market has been classified as on-premise, and cloud-based.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical units, others. The hospitals segments is further sub segmented into large hospitals of greater than 300 beds, and small which have less than 300 beds.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Hospitals are being over whelmed by the pricing pressures, growing healthcare costs, growing infrastructure and redevelopment. Achieving patient satisfaction when cost of noncompliance can be prohibitive is increasingly seen as an uphill task. The situation has been complicated by the demographic drivers such as growing numbers of surgeries owing to rising risk factors such as elderly and chronic sick population, diseases.

Elective surgery is scheduled in advance and are subject to choice of the patient or physician depending on economics, medical conditions and payers concerns. Managing and optimizing returns from elective surgeries is imminent as they account for the largest share of revenue generated for any hospital. Emergence of third party payers like healthcare insurance and reimbursements, coupled with the growing choices has led to increase in the power of buyers in the surgeries market, favoring hospitals with the least cost and best outcome.

