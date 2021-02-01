Soft Beverages Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Groupe Danone, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Monster Energy Company, Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corp.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Soft Beverages Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Soft Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Soft Beverages market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Soft Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Groupe Danone, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Monster Energy Company, Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corp. Market Segment by Product Type: Carbonated Soft Drinks Juices and Juice Concentrates Value-Added Water Rtd Tea And Coffee Others Market Segment by Application: e-commerce Channel, Catering Channels, Grocery & Gourmet Foods Stores, Supermarkets, Vending Machines

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Soft Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Soft Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Soft Beverages industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Soft Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Soft Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Soft Beverages market

TOC

1 Soft Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Soft Beverages Product Overview

1.2 Soft Beverages Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.2.2 Juices and Juice Concentrates

1.2.3 Value-Added Water

1.2.4 Rtd Tea And Coffee

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Soft Beverages Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Soft Beverages Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Soft Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Soft Beverages Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Soft Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Soft Beverages Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Soft Beverages Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Soft Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Soft Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Soft Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Soft Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Soft Beverages Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Soft Beverages Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Soft Beverages Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Soft Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Soft Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Soft Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soft Beverages Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Soft Beverages Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Soft Beverages as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Soft Beverages Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Soft Beverages Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Soft Beverages by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Soft Beverages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Soft Beverages Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Soft Beverages Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Soft Beverages by Application

4.1 Soft Beverages Segment by Application

4.1.1 e-commerce Channel

4.1.2 Catering Channels

4.1.3 Grocery & Gourmet Foods Stores

4.1.4 Supermarkets

4.1.5 Vending Machines

4.2 Global Soft Beverages Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Soft Beverages Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Soft Beverages Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Soft Beverages Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Soft Beverages by Application

4.5.2 Europe Soft Beverages by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Soft Beverages by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages by Application 5 North America Soft Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Soft Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Soft Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soft Beverages Business

10.1 Groupe Danone

10.1.1 Groupe Danone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Groupe Danone Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Groupe Danone Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Groupe Danone Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.1.5 Groupe Danone Recent Developments

10.2 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

10.2.1 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Groupe Danone Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.2.5 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. Recent Developments

10.3 Monster Energy Company

10.3.1 Monster Energy Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Monster Energy Company Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Monster Energy Company Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Monster Energy Company Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.3.5 Monster Energy Company Recent Developments

10.4 Nestle SA

10.4.1 Nestle SA Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nestle SA Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Nestle SA Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nestle SA Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.4.5 Nestle SA Recent Developments

10.5 PepsiCo, Inc.

10.5.1 PepsiCo, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 PepsiCo, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 PepsiCo, Inc. Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 PepsiCo, Inc. Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.5.5 PepsiCo, Inc. Recent Developments

10.6 Red Bull GmbH

10.6.1 Red Bull GmbH Corporation Information

10.6.2 Red Bull GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Red Bull GmbH Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Red Bull GmbH Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.6.5 Red Bull GmbH Recent Developments

10.7 The Coca-Cola Company

10.7.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 The Coca-Cola Company Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Coca-Cola Company Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.7.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Developments

10.8 Cott Corp.

10.8.1 Cott Corp. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cott Corp. Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cott Corp. Soft Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cott Corp. Soft Beverages Products Offered

10.8.5 Cott Corp. Recent Developments 11 Soft Beverages Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Soft Beverages Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Soft Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Soft Beverages Industry Trends

11.4.2 Soft Beverages Market Drivers

11.4.3 Soft Beverages Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

