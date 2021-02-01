Dry Eye Syndrome Market Will Expand in the Coming Decade as Per Report

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global dry eye syndrome is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome, aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others. The lubricant eye drops segment is sub-segmented into oily tear eye drops, ointments, preservative-free drops, and others.

Get Sample Copy @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5588

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global dry eye syndrome market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the major market players like Johnson & Johnson Vision, Auven therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceutical, and others within the region boosts the market growth. Europe stands second in the dry eye syndrome market. This is attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population.

Read More:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biosensor-market-with-trends-biosensor-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-till-2025-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-consumables-market—global-industry-analysis-trends-growth-opportunities-and-demand-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infertility-market-overview-dynamics-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biosurgery-market-historical-current-and-projected-market-size-competitive-landscape-forecast-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bulimia-nervosa-market-detailed-analysis-growth-factors-top-key-companies-trends-and-developments-2018-2023-2021-01-04