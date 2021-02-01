Substantial investments in eSports sponsorships are likely to augur the eSports market’s future development.

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the ESports Market during the forecast period, 2018-2027. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the ESports Market.

Esports transformed online gaming in recent years into a full-on spectator sport, with a diverse fan base. From drone racing, to online escape rooms, and World of Warcraft… the popularity of esports is on the up, and it’s become apparent that gaming and sports organizations alike need to keep on top of their digital strategy to compete in a world where esports are challenging traditional sports for a larger share of fan attention, merchandise sales, and sponsorship revenue.

Critical Data Enclosed in the Report:

Recent developments in terms of technology and innovation

Current and projected market trends in each regional market

The growth potential of each major regional market

Country-wise assessment of the ESports Market during the forecast period

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Global ESports Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ESports Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Revenue Streams

Media Rights Subscriptions Online Advertisements

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements

Publisher Fees

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

ESports Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing popularity of video games

Growing awareness about esports

Restraints

Threat from esport gambling/ betting

Opportunities

Increasing number of events with large prize pools

Long- term investment opportunity

Challenges

Lack of standardization

