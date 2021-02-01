Substantial investments in eSports sponsorships are likely to augur the eSports market’s future development.

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the ESports Market during the forecast period, 2018-2027. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the ESports Market.
Esports transformed online gaming in recent years into a full-on spectator sport, with a diverse fan base. From drone racing, to online escape rooms, and World of Warcraft… the popularity of esports is on the up, and it’s become apparent that gaming and sports organizations alike need to keep on top of their digital strategy to compete in a world where esports are challenging traditional sports for a larger share of fan attention, merchandise sales, and sponsorship revenue.
Critical Data Enclosed in the Report:
- Recent developments in terms of technology and innovation
- Current and projected market trends in each regional market
- The growth potential of each major regional market
- Country-wise assessment of the ESports Market during the forecast period
- Y-o-Y growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Global ESports Market Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ESports Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Revenue Streams
- Media Rights
- Subscriptions
- Online Advertisements
- Tickets and Merchandise
- Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements
- Publisher Fees
Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
ESports Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing popularity of video games
- Growing awareness about esports
Restraints
- Threat from esport gambling/ betting
Opportunities
- Increasing number of events with large prize pools
- Long- term investment opportunity
Challenges
- Lack of standardization
