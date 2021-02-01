Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 24.09% in Terms of Value During the Forecast Period

Overview

The global is expected to gain a value of USD 4,276.9 Million at a CAGR of 24.09% during the forecast period (automotive HUD market 2019–2025).

The report covers segmentation and the market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Automotive HUDs find application in the automotive industry with major end users such as premium automotive companies. HUD technology presents many opportunities and challenges for mitigating driver distraction and improving driver comfort and engagement.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2461

Regional Analysis

By region, the market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world

Europe.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global automotive HUD market. In Germany, the increase in research and development by HUD manufacturers and automotive OEMs to implement HUDs in autonomous, sports, and electric vehicles is further expected to raise the demand for HUDs. The automotive OEMs are investing in collaborations and partnerships with the companies in the Asia-Pacific region for the import of automotive HUDs. Also, such manufacturers are importing complete vehicles equipped with automotive HUDs. The stringent government norms to enhance safety components, an increase in the demand for new safety technologies, and comfort and convenience in vehicles are the main driving factors for Europe’s automotive HUD market. Such factors are expected to raise the demand and the domestic production of automotive HUDs to meet the requirements of the European Union safety standard. France is expected to be a substantial market in the global HUD market. Stringent government regulations regarding driver and vehicle safety, rise in the development in HUD technology, the growing consumer demand for the implementation of automotive HUDs in vehicles, and the increase in sales of luxury vehicles are further expected to raise the demand for automotive HUDs in the country.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive HUDs is segmented into component, product type, fuel type, and end user. By component, the global automotive HUD market comprises of projectors/projection units, display units, video generators, software, and, others. The software is required for data updates and information sharing. The software in a HUD is a management technology that helps in wireless firmware upgrades on a device. This software helps facilitate bug fixes, improve the functionality of electronic control units (ECU), and updates the old versions of the firmware. The software updates information about maps, audio, video multimedia, configuration data, and firmware.

By product type, the global automotive HUD market is segmented into Windshield HUD and Combiner HUD. The combiner HUD segment will register considerable market share owing to its compact design along with its ease in projection in multiple positions. A low requirement of installation space as compared to other products will propel the market growth. Ease of installation and integration into the vehicle cockpit is expected to accentuate product demand.

By technology, the global automotive HUD market is segmented into augmented reality and conventional. The AR segment will register strong growth in the market owing to the availability of additional safety features including night vision or blind-spot detection, and pedestrian warning. It also supports advanced driver assistance systems that inform drivers regarding warnings, road signals, and speed limits. It also displays traffic conditions, vehicle conditions, and relevant driver information.

By fuel type, the global automotive HUD market segmented into ICE and electric. ICE is expected to record a significant share in the market owing to the increasing market penetration of ICE-powered vehicles across the globe. The rising demand for safety features in vehicles, along with rising developments in CNG-powered vehicles will accentuate the automotive HUD market share. Increasing technological advancements in ICE is also expected to propel product demand over the forecast timeframe.

By end user, the global automotive HUD market is segmented into luxury cars, mid-segment cars, and economic cars. The economic car segment is projected to gain a substantial share over the projected timeframe. The cars in the economic cars segment are priced up to USD 20,000. The increase in demand for passenger cars with advanced features and an increase in the sales of economic cars in developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are further expected to propel the demand for HUDs in these vehicles. The economic cars segment is expected to register a CAGR of 26.36%.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2461

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive HUD market are Rockwell Collins (US), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Visteon Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

Continental AG focuses on enhancing the driving experience of its customers by innovating its products and increasing its brand recognition. It aims to expand its product portfolio by investing in research and development, acquisitions, and joint ventures. In 2018, the company invested USD 3.8 billion in research and development, which is 8% more than the previous year. The company plans expansions to markets in developing countries, such as China and India. Continental AG aims to enhance its production capabilities across connected mobility solutions, automotive HUDs, and other services in the coming years.

Panasonic Corporation focuses on achieving sustainable growth by expanding its overseas business, mainly in countries, such as China, South Korea, and India. Additionally, it aims at strengthening its production capabilities in its overseas sites and further expand its production capacities in countries in Asia-Pacific. The company strategizes to optimize its business portfolio and increase emphasis on the return on invested capital. Due to the rise in concerns regarding driver distraction and the number of accidents due to driver visibility, it is significantly investing in developing HUDs. The company concentrates on strengthening its partnerships and increasing collaborations with automotive OEMs to enhance the sales of its electronic components and HUD devices.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Market. Buy Now and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2461

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]