Variable Data Printing Labels Market: 2021 Industry Size, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Future Prospects | Key Players Xerox, Cenveo, HP, Mondi, Canon, Quad/Graphics, Avery Dennison

Market Scenario

The Variable Data Printing Labels Market is estimated to expand at 14 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) owing to the growing use of printing barcodes across industry verticals, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Variable data printing refers to digital printing where graphics, images, and texts are transformed from one printed piece to another using information from an external database. It enables personalizing printing requirement based on a specific set of data.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The ability of variable data printing labels to generate serialized number printing and customized product information in less time and low cost is likely to propel the market growth over the assessment period. With the increasing use of printing barcodes across industry verticals such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, the market is likely to foster. The rising concept of barcode scanning to generate invoices coupled with the increasing demand for huge volume inventory tracking is driving the market during the forecast period. The escalating demand for variable data printing labels in the packaging industry along with the e-commerce sector has induced the market growth. Moreover, with the evolution of innovative commercial color printing inkjet technology, the market is presumed to expand at a significant rate.

On the flip side, variable data printing labels cost higher than traditional printing which is anticipated to hamper the market growth globally in the coming years.

lobal Variable Data Printing Labels Market: Segmental Analysis

The global variable data printing labels market has been segmented on the basis of type, composition, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global variable data printing labels market has been segmented into linerless labels and release liners.

By mode of composition, the market has been segmented into topcoat and facestock.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, consumer goods, personal care, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global variable data printing labels market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is presumed to register the highest growth rate owing to the presence of developing countries such as India and China. With the rapid growth in demand for consumer goods along with lifestyle products coupled with rising concern about health and safety among the people are driving the market in this region. Moreover, China is the leading manufacturer and supplier of printing equipment and materials in this region owing to its strong economic growth and increasing online shopping, thereby driving the market growth over the review period.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Xerox Corporation (U.S.), WS Packaging Group Inc. (U.S.), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), HP Inc. (U.S.), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), Canon Inc. (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), and others.

