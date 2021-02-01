Homogenizers Market: 2021 Industry Current Developments, Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Top Vendors, Future Scope, Regional Outlook and Forecast Research

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Homogenizer Market size is estimated to cross USD 2 billion, with a CAGR of approximately 4.3% from 2014 to 2022 (forecast period). The study assesses the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global homogenizer market and provides an accurate description of the predicted volatility of demand over the forecast period.

Homogenizers are industrial or laboratory equipment used to homogenize different types of materials, including tissue, plant, soil, food, and many others. Homogenizers help to micronize fluid particles and to obtain a homogeneous and stable emulsion of the product. Industrial and laboratory high-pressure homogenizers are positive displacement pumps fitted with a compression block and a homogenizing valve that help to process a wide range of applications. Homogenizers also improve the organoleptic characteristics and stability of the product.

Market Dynamics

Homogenizers are used in a number of end-use industries such as food & dairy, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal, chemical processing, and many others. Development in these sectors is likely to push the homogenizer industry. Among these end-use industries, there is substantial demand for homogenizers from the food & dairy industry, as food & dairy manufacturers integrate homogenization techniques into their product manufacturing process, providing many advantages, such as the introduction of new product categories and efficient use of existing products. It also helps minimize microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of the product.

The shift from traditional homogenizing equipment to automated homogenizing equipment, especially in developing countries, to fuel growth in the homogenizer market. Nevertheless, the high cost of homogenizing equipment is expected to impede the development of the homogenizer industry. In addition, growing disposable income among the middle-class population will generate opportunities for the retail food industry, which would further boost the demand for homogenizer products.

Market Segmentation

The global homogenizer market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application.

On the basis of type, the global homogenizer market has been segmented into ultrasonic, pressure, and mechanical. Pressure homogenizer is expected to develop at a rapid pace due to increased use in pharmaceuticals and food & dairy products.

On the basis of technology, the global homogenizer market has been segmented into single-valve assembly and two-valve assembly.

On the basis of application, the global homogenizer market has been segmented into food & beverage, personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. Food & dairy products are projected to have a relatively high market share due to the increased consumption of packaged foods.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global homogenizer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific region has the largest homogenizer market share, and this growth is expected to continue over the forecast period. Emerging nations like China and India are experiencing an increasing food and dairy industry, resulting in increased demand for homogenizers. Consequently, these factors will continue to drive the homogenizer market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of the global homogenizer market report are Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX Corporation, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc., Bertoli s.r.l, FBF Italia s.r.l, PHD Technology International LLC, Microfluidics International Corporation, Ekato Holding GmbH, Alitec, and Simes SA.

