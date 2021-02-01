Candies Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

Candy, also called confectionery, is a sweet food product. Candy is an in-between meals treat 90% of the time. Snack and candy sales in the U.S. increase significantly around major holidays such as Halloween and Christmas. The high sugar content of candy would seemingly make these products inherently maligned. Therefore, large candy companies are attempting to clean up their products in order to boost sales. Nestle, for example, has committed to removing artificial flavors and certified colors from chocolate candy products.

Latest released the research study on Global Candies Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Candies Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Candies Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mars Inc. (United States),The Hershey Company (United States),Lindt & Sprungli (Switzerland),Perfetti Van Melle (Italy),Nestle (Switzerland),Grupo Arcor (Argentina),Haribo (Germany),Mondelez International (United States),Meiji Co. (Japan),Ferrero (Italy)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Chocolate, Non-chocolate {Caramel, Gummies, Hard Candies, Others}, Gums), Ingredients (Sugar, Dairy Products, Nuts, Chocolate, Artificial Flavors, Food Color, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline {Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Others})

What’s Trending in Market: Manufacturers Are Incorporating New Flavors to Engage Consumers

Growth Drivers: Millennial Consumers Have Contributed To the Majority of Growth in Candy Consumption

Restraints: Government Regulations to Prevent Health Hazards to Consumers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

