Mobile Game Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Tencent, EA, Foxconn

Mobile gaming is the fastest growing section as considered to be the best mode of entertainment. Advent of information technology and advanced graphical and analytical engines has brought revolution in this gaming sector. Recent mobile games comes with the attractive specialized features like 3D animation, browsing players and online connectivity. First-person shooter game, Real-time strategy game, Multiplayer online battle arena game, Massively multiplayer online game and Console gaming are innovative changes in this gaming section and that fuels the growth of the mobile game market. Growing attraction for online multiplayer battle royal game like PUBG and augmented reality mobile game like POKEMON GO, will also drive the growth of mobile game market. Additionally, mobile phone has become most essential gadget of day-to-day life and continuously mobile phones users are increasing, creating plenty of opportunities for this market.

NOTE: Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The Global Mobile Game Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). A study published on Mobile Game Market includes 360° view, exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players. Some of the profiled players are: Tencent (China), EA (United States), Zynga (United States), King (Sweden), Take-Two Interactive (United States), Sony (Japan), Baidu (China), Alibaba (China), Facebook (United states), Foxconn (China), Glu (United States), Nintendo (Japan), Bandai Namoco (Japan), Ubisoft (France), Sega (Japan) and Supercell (Finland).



Market Trend

Growing fad for online multiplayer battle mobile games like PUBG and Attraction for Technological advancement like augmented reality mobile game (Pokemon go)

Market Drivers

Increment in count of mobile users and Low development and production cost due to advanced technologies

Opportunities

Inclination towards mobile games than outdoor games and Growing contribution of internet penetration for gaming zone

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Highlights of the report:

Impacts & effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the Mobile Game market.

The market drivers, opportunities and restraints.

Porters 5 forces analysis.

Future forecast analysis of the Mobile Game market.

Key players or companies and their in-depth information.

Primary & secondary research along with tables & graphs.

Latest developments & strategies of the market.

Market introduction, market revenue, market position globally, table of contents, conclusion and key facts of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the Mobile Game Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile Game Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Mobile Game market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Mobile Game Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Mobile Game

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Mobile Game Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Mobile Game market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Mobile Game Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Mobile Game market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Mobile Game industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Mobile Game market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

