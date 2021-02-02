Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth, Emerging Technologies, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

The global healthcare contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 129.91 Bn in 2016 and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.86% over the forecast period of 2107-2023, as per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR).

The competitive nature of the global healthcare market and increasing complexity within the healthcare ecosystem has supported the trend of healthcare contract manufacturing. The growth of the global healthcare contract manufacturing market stems from pipeline challenges, the rising cost of drug development, and pricing pressure which has created a pressing need to resort to healthcare contract manufacturing. A contract manufacturing organization (CRO) typically handle operations such as drug development, stability studies, drug manufacturing, formulation development, and others which allows clients to focus on core competencies. Reliance on healthcare contract manufacturing alleviates the need to extend technical expertise and infrastructure.

The growth of the market is substantiated by growing pressure on the healthcare sector to reduce its costs and provide top-notch services. Healthcare contract organizations possess expertise in the field of processes, solutions, containers, materials, and compatibilities, and state-of-the-art production technologies which can cater to the growing needs of the healthcare industry. Wirth healthcare contract manufacturing, advantages such as economies of large scale, increased expertise, and a reduction in logistics costs can be achieved.

Regulatory compliance remains a key driver for the growth of the global contract manufacturing market. Stringent regulations burden healthcare institutions to maintain product quality and make it cumbersome to adhere to regulatory norms which spurs the growth of the market.

Growing research & development activities, patent expiration, the augmenting need for drugs and medical instruments are factors stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, macroeconomic factors such as aging global populace, thriving generics industry, the surging burden of chronic diseases are driving the market. Expansion of service by healthcare contract organizations also encourages market growth.

On the other hand, the growth of the global contract manufacturing market might be deterred by lack of manufacturing standardization, supply chain complexities, and issues related to the control of third parties.

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:

Global healthcare contract manufacturings consist of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas holds the largest share of the global healthcare contract manufacturing market owing to the rising number of drug approvals as one of the factors fuelling the growth. The patent expiries of blockbuster drugs are creating a new opportunity to vendors to develop biosimilars at low cost. Thus, the market is anticipated entry of biosimilars and generics, which is likely to further strengthen the growth in this region.

The European market dominated the global healthcare contract manufacturings market owing to the high prevalence rate of various disease in the Eastern European regions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to the increasingly favorable government initiatives along with the improving healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

The global healthcare contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, industry, type, and services.

On the basis of the product, the global healthcare contract manufacturing market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage formulations (FDF), advanced drug delivery products, OTC medicines and nutritional products, and others. Moreover, the finished dosage formulations (FDF) is segmented into a tablet, capsules, oral liquids, parenteral/injectables, and others.

On the basis of the industry, the global healthcare contract manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and others.

On the basis of the type, the global healthcare contract manufacturing market is segmented into sterile, non-sterile, and others

On the basis of the service, the global healthcare contract manufacturing market is segmented into oncology research, vaccines research, inflammation & immunology research, cardiology research, neuroscience research, and others.

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the global healthcare contract manufacturings market are Patheon (Netherlands), Lonza (Switzerland), Evonik Industries (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence (Germany), Famar S.A. (Greece), Fareva Group (France), Vetter Pharma International (Germany), Mylan (U.S.), Recipharm (Sweden), Aesica Pharmaceuticals (U.K.), Althea Technologies (U.S.), Aenova (Germany), Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited (India), Catalent Pharma Solutions (U.S.), Kemwell Pvt. Ltd. (India), Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Nipro Corporation (Japan), NextPharma (UK), Pfizer Central Source (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Apotex (U.S.), Aspen (U.S.), AstraZeneca PLC (UK), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Baxter International (U.S.), BERLIN-CHEMIE (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (U.S.), Celltrion (South Korea), Cipla (India), Coherus Biosciences (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India), Eurofarma Laboratories (Brazil), Gedeon Richter (Hungary), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc (U.S.), Hospira (U.S.), Impax Laboratories (U.S.), Intas Pharmaceuticals (India), Janssen Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Lupin (India), Merck and Co. Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Japan), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Natco Pharma (India), Nexus Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (India), Par Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Parenteral Drugs (India), Piramal (India), Roche Holding (Switerzland), Sanofi (France), Synthon (Netherlands), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Zentiva (Czech Republic), Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical (China), Zydus Cadila (India), and others.

