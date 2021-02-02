Automotive Electrification Market is expected to see growth rate of 9% and may see market size of USD93.0 Billion by 2025

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Automotive Electrification Market with latest edition released by AMA.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Automotive Electrification Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Electrification market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automotive Electrification Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. According to AMA, the Global Automotive Electrification market is expected to see growth rate of 9.0% and may see market size of USD93.0 Billion by 2025.

Definition:

Automotive electrification is the process of electrifying vehicles and on new developments for climate-friendly hybrid and electric vehicles in order to shape safe, connected, efficient and comfortable mobility. A continuously growing demand for electric vehicles all over the globe is the most contributing factor which is driving the growth of automotive electrification market. Moreover, constantly growing concerns regarding exhaustion of fossil fuels and degrading environmental conditions are the major factors which are stimulating the demand of electric vehicles.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Honda (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), BorgWarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan) and WABCO (Belgium)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/31477-global-automotive-electrification-market

Market Drivers

In the first quarter of 2018, approximately 54,000 electric vehicles were sold globally, recording a 32% year-on-year growth. Such a growth in the sales of electric vehicles, as a result of increasing environmental awareness among consumers along with the implementation of stringent emission laws by government, and increasing demand for more fuel efficient vehicles are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the vehicle electrification market across the globe.

Market Trend

Rapid adoption of electric vehicles

Governments of various countries such as US are actively supporting vehicle electrification by providing tax exemption and subsidies

Restraints

High initial costs and maintenance costs of various electric systems such as electric power steering, electric oil pump, integrated starter generator.

Opportunities

Electrification of commercial vehicles

Flourishing automotive industry in various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa and other.

The rise of technological advancements and tax exemption provided by the government on the purchase of electrified vehicles.

Challenges

Lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

High cost of the batteries that run the electric vehicles are hampering the growth of the global vehicle electrification market.

The Automotive Electrification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light & heavy commercial vehicles)

Automotive Electrification the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Automotive Electrification Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/31477-global-automotive-electrification-market



Geographically World Automotive Electrification markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Automotive Electrification markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Automotive Electrification Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Electrification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automotive Electrification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automotive Electrification Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Automotive Electrification; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automotive Electrification Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automotive Electrification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

…………….

Buy this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=31477

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Automotive Electrification market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Electrification market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Automotive Electrification market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport