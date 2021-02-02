Connected Medical Devices Market Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2023

The global connected medical devices market is presumed to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Connected medical devices use wireless or wired connectivity resources in order to collect and monitor patient data.

Connected medical devices reduce human error by accurate and uninterrupted data. The market is considered as one of the most lucrative markets and is estimated to generate considerable revenue in the coming years.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The increasing patient monitoring systems across the globe, growing adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, and rising awareness regarding connected medical devices are likely to people the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements, quick approval from regulatory authorities for connected medical devices, and research and development activities are anticipated to foster the market.

On the flip side, security concerns, high price of such medical devices, low possibility of adoption in underdeveloped countries, and risk factors associated with data piracy are likely to inhibit the market growth in the coming years. For instance, the US FDA has identified around 300 IoT medical devices that are prone to cyber attack.

