Bacterial Cell Culture Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future

The global bacterial cell culture market is banking heavily on these drivers and is expecting significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023), reports Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. Researches in life science and advanced antibiotics are proving impressive determinants for the global market and are aptly backed by demand for renewable energy from biological waste. Bacterial cell culture has also started infiltrating other sectors such as cosmetics, and food & beverage as well which ensures its future prospects.

However, bacterial cell culture setup requires aseptic setting which can incur huge cost. Associated elements such as media, reagent, and instruments come at a high price as well which can bottleneck the market for a significant period. The scarcity of trained professionals and high chances of contamination can pull back the market from its expected trajectory during the forecast period.

Industry News:

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI) and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) reveal that a new enzyme has been discovered which can ensure production of a renewable alternative to toluene, an octane booster. This can enable researchers to produce first of its kind aromatic hydrocarbon fuel.

Scientists from the Rockefeller University have recently found a new class of antibiotics, malacidins, from previously unknown microorganisms which can kill several superbugs including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Segmentation:

The global bacterial cell culture market can be segmented by consumable, instruments, application, and end-user.

Consumable-based segmentation includes media, reagents, and others.

Instrument-wise, the market segmentation comprises incubator, centrifuge, spectrophotometer and biosafety cabinet.

