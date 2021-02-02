Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA) Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors and Forecast 2029

Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification is a new isothermal, transcription-based amplification method specially designed to amplify the RNA. Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification is a simple isothermal reaction technique having fast reaction time and also known for its sensitivity, accuracy and versatility compare to other RNA analysis method. Application of nucleic acid sequence-based amplification technique includes detection of foodborne pathogen Hepatitis A virus (HAV), which is responsible for spread of gastroenteritis disease worldwide. The technique is also used for detection of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). Due to its versatility and usage in wide array of applications, the demand for nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is anticipated to increase in the forecast period. As nucleic acid sequence-based amplification is a rapid and sensitive method for detection of low number of viral particles in food samples, its usage in food industries for quality inspection will also drive the growth of market globally.

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification is playing an important role in detection of pathogen like Hepatitis A virus (HAV), Human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). An increase in incidence of diseases like HIV, gastroenteritis, gonorrhea and others will also increase the growth of nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market. Besides, with the increasing awareness about HIV disease, gastroenteritis disease and gonorrhea among the people and increase the demand of genetic based diagnosis, there will be tremendous demand for nucleic acid sequence-based amplification techniques. Additionally, rapidly developing medical infrastructure and technological advancements will also drive the growth of the global nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market. However, as nucleic acid sequence based amplification is one of the costly molecular detection procedure, it can prevent the growth of the market to some extent in the future. In some low income countries, lack of availability of skilled molecular technicians can also lead to low usage of nucleic acid sequence-based amplification. Additionally, limited reimbursement for HIV and other viral diagnosis from government agency will also slow down the nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market.

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Market: Segmentation

Based on by product type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into following:

Instruments Vacuum transfer apparatus Mixing Incubator Hybridization oven

Reagents and chemicals

Kits

Based on by technology type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into following:

Enzyme-Linked Gel Assay

Electrochemiluminescen Assay

Fluorescent Correlation Spectroscopy

Northern Blotting

Gel Electrophoresis

Dot Blot Hybridization

Aequorin Bioluminescent Hybridization Assay

Based on by application type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into following:

Molecular bacteriology

Food safety

Clinical diagnostic

Pathogen detection

Drug discovery

Based on by end user type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into following:

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic institutes and research institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic laboratories

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Market: Overview

The growth of nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market will increase due to increase in unknown and new diseases, where use of nucleic acid sequence-based amplification come into effect for genomic analysis of unknown pathogens. Based on product type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into enzyme-linked gel assay, electrochemiluminescene assay, fluorescent correlation spectroscopy, gel electrophoresis, dot blot hybridization. Based on by application type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into molecular bacteriology, food safety, clinical diagnostic, pathogen detection. Based on by end user type, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes and research institutes, clinical research organizations, forensic laboratories.

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America dominated the nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market due to established research infrastructure and rising interest in research activities. Both U.S and Canada have shown high growth in nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market due to well established medical facilities and government supported reimbursement policies. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market over the forecast period due to increasing demand of cost effective diagnosis method and growing local manufacturers in the region.

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Market: Key players

Some of the key players present in global nucleic acid sequence-based amplification market are PreAnalytiX, Meridian Bioscience, Eiken Chemical, Lucigen, OptiGene, NEB, Biomerieux, Robbins Scientific, Promega, Madison, Roche Diagnostics, Pharmacia, Life Technologies, Hologic, Quidel Corporation and other. These companies are competing on the basis of rapid diagnostics tools and real-time monitoring of disease to decrease the time to conduct tests.

