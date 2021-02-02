Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

Based on the application, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Among all, the herbicides segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for herbicides in the market. However, the fungicides segment is anticipated to have a steady growth over the coming years.

