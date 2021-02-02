Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market 2021 | Global Industry Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market, According To The Report Published By Market Research Future (MRFR), Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 22.2% Over The Forecast Period. The growth of the market is fuelled by numerous factors, such as increasing instances of vehicle recalls and rising deployment of connected car devices in vehicles. Nevertheless, the growth of the market can be hampered due to the lack of adequate infrastructure in developing countries.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive over-the-air updates has been segmented based on the technology, application, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on the technology, the automotive OTA updates market has been bifurcated into firmware over-the-air (FOTA) and software over-the-air (SOTA). The automobile over-the-air updates market, based on the application, has been segmented into the electronic control unit (ECU), telematics control unit (TCU), safety & security, infotainment, and others. The automotive OTA updates market has been divided, based on propulsion, into ICE and electric vehicles. The electric vehicle segment has been categorized into hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Based on vehicle type, the global automotive over-the-air updates market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The SOTA segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by FOTA, and this trend is expected to continue over the review period. Hence, the adoption of SOTA is growing, especially in cars and SUVs globally due to increasing demand for the in-vehicle infotainment systems, which in turn drives the growth of this market.

Based on application, the TCU segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, followed by the infotainment and safety & security segment.

Based on propulsion, the ICE segment held the largest market share, followed by electric vehicles. Furthermore, the ICE segment is anticipated to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period owing to ICE-based vehicles are being slowly substituted by electric cars due to strict environmental policies around the globe.

Based on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The primary factor that is driving the light commercial vehicle segment in the market is the growing demand for public transport vehicles such as buses and minivans.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global automotive over-the-air updates market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the global automotive OTA updates market over the review period. The rising demand for connected electric vehicles and the present infrastructure is projected to boost the growth of the automotive OTA updates market in the region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in the global automotive over-the-air updates market and is likely to uphold its market position over the review period. This is attributed to the presence of several key players and technological advancements in the automotive sector in the market. In Asia-Pacific, China is anticipated to be a leading region in the market, followed by developing countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India during the assessment period. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific can be accredited to the presence of several automotive manufacturing firms and Internet Plus initiatives by the governments that support all industry verticals to implement internet technologies and make the business operations smart. The rapid deployment of electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific is another reason which boosts the growth of the automotive OTA updates market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players such as NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Infineon Technologies AG are based in Europe. Furthermore, several OEMs such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are shifting towards digitalizing and adopting OTA technology.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

