Rapid Industrialization Leads To Increased Demand For Truck Rental Market 2021 | Key Players, Research Insights, Business Overview and Emerging Trends By 2023

Market Overview

Truck rental comprises leasing and hiring of light commercial vehicles or heavy commercial trucks. Truck rental mostly serve companies, agencies, and individuals, who do not have their own truck fleets but yet accept freight transportation as a service. The incessantly growing need for trucks from the industrial, construction, and logistics sectors coupled with the swift population expansion are some of the forces propelling the worldwide truck rental market. Truck rental curtails the amount of vehicular pollution by curbing the volumetric sales of owned automobiles as well as on road automobiles. Such forces are driving the development of the truck rental sector at a burgeoning pace. Furthermore, the fleet owners are increasingly working on cost cutting steps to offer cost effective fleet solutions. Therefore, to manage cost efficiently, the fleet owners are taking up the alternative of truck rental to substantially eliminate or curtail the transport costs. Renting or leasing a truck minimizes the operational risks caused by demand for seasonal transport and uncertainty of contracts, which is propelling the truck rental market, all over the globe. In addition to this, leasing a truck has become an effective and highly cost effective solution when compared to loan and truck acquiring. This arrangement offers the owner an alternative of mobility without having to pay the costs related to vehicle ownership. These are the aspects estimated to propel the worldwide truck rental market throughout the assessment period. Moreover, renting a truck with full-service lease removes the financial liability of servicing, vehicle replacement, and maintenance. This is accelerating the worldwide truck rental market throughout the assessment period. On the other hand, the lack of truck rental service providers in underdeveloped and developing markets are the aspects estimated to restrict the market development throughout the review period.

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7825

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future has conducted a comprehensive study on the segmentation of the global truck rental market. The report published through the study states that the worldwide truck rental market is categorised based on truck type, lease type, and region. On the basis of truck type, the worldwide market has been segregated into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial truck. On the basis of lease rate, the worldwide market has been classified into full-service lease and finance lease.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global truck rental market has been bifurcated into four key regions, which include Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The truck rental market within North America represents the largest market share. This is due to the prevalence of rental truck provider firms, such as PACCAR Leasing Company, AMERCO, L.P., Penske Truck Leasing Co., Avis Budget Group Inc. and Ryder System, Inc. This in combination with the growing awareness and concern of eliminating emissions has majorly led to the surge in the car rental alternatives, as truck rental systems extensively curb the number of trucks on the road. Also, the scope of research and development in the North America market is high and the government in the region plays a significant role in aiding funds for carrying out the research and development activities. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness exponential growth throughout the assessment period. The growth can be attributed to the Asia Pacific market’s rising population along with the increasing per capita income of the individual residing there.

Key Players

The renowned players operating within the worldwide truck rental market include PACCAR Leasing Company (US), AMERCO (US), L.P. (US), Penske Truck Leasing Co., Sixt SE (Germany), Ryder System, Inc. (US), Almano (US), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Advantage Rent-a-car (US), Budget Car Rental (US), Avis Budget Group Inc. (US), Europcar (UK), and MAX Rental.lu AG (Luxembourg).

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7825

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/truck-rental-market-7825

Also Read-