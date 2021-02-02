Bionematicides Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Bionematicides Market: Snapshot

Bionematicides are referred to as bio pesticides which are employed for controlling and treating nematode infestation in agricultural crops. These type of pesticides comprise microorganisms such as fungus and bacteria. Furthermore, bio fertilizers are extracted from renewable resources such as plant and animal extracts and are also low in cost. The application of bionematicides starts from the pre-plantation stage for it to work better. The bionematicides market is chiefly influenced by robust industrialization which results in the decline of availability of fertile land for agriculture. The agriculture sector is highly affected by leading industry players focusing on the use of organic and biological methods employing bio fertilizers in order to improve the crop yield, thus avoiding chemical fertilizers. Moreover, the excessive use of chemical fertilizers, contaminate the soil thus resulting in soil pollution. The market will be thus driven by the rising use of microorganisms in order to manufacture organic nutrients to enhance the soil fertility.

The report examines the growth of the global bionematicides market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with position of the companies operating in the market

Global Bionematicides Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the global bionematicides market is likely to be supplemented by robust industrialization leading to decrease in the fertility of the agricultural lands. Additionally, high invasion of nematodes in crops and their growing resistance to the conventional methods is further expected to propel the demand for bionematicides over the coming years. Strict regulations imposed by governments pertaining to the harmful impact of chemical nematicides on the environment and loss of yield are factors triggering the adoption of bionematicides. With the global population growing exponentially, the demand for food is expected to gain momentum. As a result of this, the need for effective land and high yielding fertilizer, seed and crop management is also expected to increase, thus benefitting the market in return. The applications of bionematicides is likely to expand owing to its environment friendly nature. However, limited varieties of bionematicides is expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

Global Bionematicides Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market for bionematicides can segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth over the coming years owing to factors such as environmental concerns, climate change, sustainability, affordability, demographic shifts, overpopulation, and robust industrialization. The market in North America is also likely to significantly expand owing to the growing acceptance of bionematicides.

Global Bionematicides Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., LAM International, Monsanto Company, Bayer CropScience AG, ow AgroSciences LLC, and BASF SE.

