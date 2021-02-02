Gear Motor Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Development Status, Business Strategy and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Highlights
Gear motor is a motor assembled with a set of speed gears. An electric motor and reduction gear are integrated into a single unit, which further can be collectively installed with motor shaft better compactness. These kinds of motors can be operated in various directions such as horizontal, vertical, or tilted position. Larger torque can be achieved by using a higher gear ratio. These motors also comprise of mechanical gears to control the speed of the motor depending upon the type of application and requirements.
Based on industry, the market is segmented as Material Handing, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power), Marine, Wind Power, Cement & Aggregates, Construction, Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics, and Others. The wind power and material handling are two most dominating segments within gear motor market. The growth in wind power segment is driven by increasing investment in wind power installations in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.
The global Gear Motors market
Market Research Analysis
Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market for Gear Motors
Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global gear motors market in 2017. The countries contributing to the largest market share of the region include India, and China, among major Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, India and China are also expected to be the fastest growing countries due to development of existing infrastructure.
Scope of the Report
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Gear Motors market, tracking five market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Gear Motors market by its gear type, product type, rated power (kW), Torque (Nm), industry, and region.
By Gear Type
- Planetary Gear Motors
- Helical Gear Motors
- Helical-Bevel Gear Motors
- Worm Gear Motors
- Other Motors
By Product Type
- Gearbox
- Integrated Gear Motor Unit
By Rated Power (kW)
- Up to 7.5 kW
- 5 to 75 kW
- Above 75 kW
By Torque (Nm)
- Up to 10,000 Nm
- Above 10,000 Nm
By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Key Players
The key players of the global Gear Motors market are Eaton Corporation PLC., Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Company, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg, Winergy, Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH, Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Emerson Electric Co, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd, Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A., and Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A, among others.
