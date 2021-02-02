Cannabis Market Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027

The global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 Market Research Report: Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes. Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level. The global Cannabis market size is projected to reach US$ 26800 million by 2026, from US$ 10230 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2026. In terms of production side, this report researches the Cannabis production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Cannabis by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Cannabis market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Cannabis market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Cannabis markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Cannabis market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Cannabis market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Cannabis market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Cannabis market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Cannabis market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cannabis market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cannabis market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals Market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 industry.

Global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 Market Segment By Type:

Global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 Market Segment By Application:

Flower, Concentrates Market

Regions Covered in the Global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Top Cannabis Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type 1.3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Growth Rateby Type 1.3.2 Flower 1.3.3 Concentrates 1.4 Market Segment by Application 1.4.1 Global Cannabis Market Share by Application (2020-2026) 1.4.2 Medical 1.4.3 Recreational 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective 2.1 Global Cannabis Market Size (2015-2026) 2.1.1 Global Cannabis Revenue (2015-2026) 2.1.2 Global Cannabis Sales (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Cannabis Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales by Regions (2015-2020) 2.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Cannabis Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size 2.4 Cannabis Industry Trends 2.4.1 Cannabis Market Trends 2.4.2 Cannabis Market Drivers 2.4.3 Cannabis Market Challenges 2.4.4 Cannabis Market Restraints 2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Cannabis Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020) 3.1.1 Global Cannabis Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.1.2 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Sales in 2019 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis by Revenue 3.2.1 Global Cannabis Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2.3 Global Cannabis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis as of 2019) 3.4 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Cannabis Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Cannabis Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.3 Cannabis Price by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Cannabis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.3 Cannabis Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Cannabis Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Cannabis Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.2 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.3 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.4 Cannabis Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Cannabis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.2 Global Cannabis Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.3 Global Cannabis Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.4 Cannabis Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Company 6.2 North America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type 6.3 North America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application 6.4 North America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Countries 6.4.1 North America Cannabis Sales by Countries 6.4.2 North America Cannabis Revenue by Countries 6.4.3 U.S. 6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Cannabis Breakdown Data by Company 7.2 Europe Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type 7.3 Europe Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application 7.4 Europe Cannabis Breakdown Data by Countries 7.4.1 Europe Cannabis Sales by Countries 7.4.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue by Countries 7.4.3 Germany 7.4.4 France 7.4.5 U.K. 7.4.6 Italy 7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Breakdown Data by Company 8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type 8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application 8.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Breakdown Data by Regions 8.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Sales by Regions 8.4.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Revenue by Regions 8.4.3 China 8.4.4 Japan 8.4.5 South Korea 8.4.6 India 8.4.7 Australia 8.4.8 Taiwan 8.4.9 Indonesia 8.4.10 Thailand 8.4.11 Malaysia 8.4.12 Philippines 8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Company 9.2 Latin America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type 9.3 Latin America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application 9.4 Latin America Cannabis Breakdown Data by Countries 9.4.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales by Countries 9.4.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue by Countries 9.4.3 Mexico 9.4.4 Brazil 9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type 10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application 10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Breakdown Data by Countries 10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales by Countries 10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue by Countries 10.3.3 Turkey 10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) 11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Corporation Information 11.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products and Services 11.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) SWOT Analysis 11.1.6 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Developments 11.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) 11.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information 11.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products and Services 11.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) SWOT Analysis 11.2.6 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments 11.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) 11.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information 11.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Products and Services 11.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) SWOT Analysis 11.3.6 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Developments 11.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) 11.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information 11.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products and Services 11.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) SWOT Analysis 11.4.6 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments 11.5 Medical Marijuana 11.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information 11.5.2 Medical Marijuana Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.5.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Products and Services 11.5.5 Medical Marijuana SWOT Analysis 11.5.6 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments 11.6 Mentor Capital 11.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information 11.6.2 Mentor Capital Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.6.4 Mentor Capital Cannabis Products and Services 11.6.5 Mentor Capital SWOT Analysis 11.6.6 Mentor Capital Recent Developments 11.7 CBD American Shaman 11.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information 11.7.2 CBD American Shaman Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.7.4 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Products and Services 11.7.5 CBD American Shaman SWOT Analysis 11.7.6 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments 11.8 CV Sciences 11.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information 11.8.2 CV Sciences Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.8.4 CV Sciences Cannabis Products and Services 11.8.5 CV Sciences SWOT Analysis 11.8.6 CV Sciences Recent Developments 11.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES 11.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information 11.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Products and Services 11.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES SWOT Analysis 11.9.6 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Developments 11.10 IRIE CBD 11.10.1 IRIE CBD Corporation Information 11.10.2 IRIE CBD Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.10.4 IRIE CBD Cannabis Products and Services 11.10.5 IRIE CBD SWOT Analysis 11.10.6 IRIE CBD Recent Developments 11.11 Meadow Care 11.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information 11.11.2 Meadow Care Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.11.4 Meadow Care Cannabis Products and Services 11.11.5 Meadow Care SWOT Analysis 11.11.6 Meadow Care Recent Developments 11.12 Pharmahemp 11.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information 11.12.2 Pharmahemp Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.12.4 Pharmahemp Cannabis Products and Services 11.12.5 Pharmahemp SWOT Analysis 11.12.6 Pharmahemp Recent Developments 11.13 Terra Tech 11.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information 11.13.2 Terra Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.13.4 Terra Tech Cannabis Products and Services 11.13.5 Terra Tech SWOT Analysis 11.13.6 Terra Tech Recent Developments 11.14 NuLeaf Naturals 11.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information 11.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Products and Services 11.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals SWOT Analysis 11.14.6 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Cannabis Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis 12.2.1 Cannabis Sales Channels 12.2.2 Cannabis Distributors 12.3 Cannabis Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions 13.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Region 13.1.1 Global Cannabis Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.1.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

