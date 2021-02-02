Virtual Reality Hardware Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geography

The continual growth of the Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. VR technology has been in existence for decades and it is no longer a niche area. Advancement of technology and growing digitization, use of Head Mounted Devices (HMDs) in the gaming and entertainment sector, and huge investments in VR market are the major factors, which are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion in life like scenarios. Making the VR experience more real, serves as a key driver for market adoption and penetration. Increased usage of smartphones and tablets is also expected to drive the growth of immersive VR, especially for mobile HMDs. However, one of the major factors expected to impede the growth of the market is the price of the equipment. Other factors such as display latency and energy consumption, and health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement might restrain the overall growth of the market. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. Autodesk has announced integration between InsiteVR and Autodesk BIM 360, the first commercially available solution on Autodesk’s construction platform that lets users perform multi-user meetings inside of VR. The technology allows users to join in via headsets or desktops and make changes to the model from inside the VR environment.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Virtual Reality Hardware Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the virtual reality hardware market is estimated to be over US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Virtual Reality Hardware Market”:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/106

Some of the prominent players in the Virtual Reality Hardware Market include:

Google, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies, LLC., Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., HTC Corporation, EON Reality Inc., and VUZIX

Video game is one of the major applications of VR technology. VR is considered as one of the hottest topics in gaming trends, and grabbed the attention of the potential market. VR acted as a game changer in the gaming sector and improved user experience. The number of gamers worldwide has increased which is attributed to increased demand for virtual reality-based games. 360 degrees vision, excellent sound, full immersion and increased realism to the gamer is been delivered in gaming by VR. Moreover, the user can interact with the 3D creatures that appear on the screen. Early adoption of its head-mounted displays in gaming has driven the virtual reality market growth. The use of gesture-tracking devices provides additional features. Driven by technological advancements, it is now possible to transform most of the computer games into a virtual reality format allowing users to experience new and better interaction. Companies are continuously launching new games and content.

The Virtual Reality Hardware Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Hardware Type (Sensors, Semiconductor Component, Displays & Projectors, Position Trackers), Device Type (Head-Mounted Displays and Gesture-Tracking Devices), Application (Consumer and Commercial)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/106

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/106

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com