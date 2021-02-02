AC Induction Motors Sales Market Drivers 2021- Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook and Segmented Analysis 2027|ABB, Emerson, GE

The global AC Induction Motors Sales market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global AC Induction Motors Sales market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global AC Induction Motors Sales market.
The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global AC Induction Motors Sales market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Research Report: , ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA, Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte, WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global AC Induction Motors Sales industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AC Induction Motors Salesmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AC Induction Motors Sales industry.
Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Segment By Type:
Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Segment By Application:
Single-Phase, Three-Phase
Regions Covered in the Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The research report on the global AC Induction Motors Sales market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.
The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the keyword market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AC Induction Motors Sales industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AC Induction Motors Sales market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AC Induction Motors Sales market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Induction Motors Sales market?
Table of Contents
1 AC Induction Motors Market Overview
1.1 AC Induction Motors Product Scope
1.2 AC Induction Motors Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Single-Phase
1.2.3 Three-Phase
1.3 AC Induction Motors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Logistics Industry
1.3.4 Engineering and Manufacturing Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 AC Induction Motors Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India AC Induction Motors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global AC Induction Motors Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AC Induction Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top AC Induction Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Induction Motors as of 2019)
3.4 Global AC Induction Motors Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key AC Induction Motors Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Type
4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Application
5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Induction Motors Business
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ABB AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Emerson
12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emerson Business Overview
12.2.3 Emerson AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Emerson AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Business Overview
12.3.3 GE AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GE AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.3.5 GE Recent Development
12.4 TECO
12.4.1 TECO Corporation Information
12.4.2 TECO Business Overview
12.4.3 TECO AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 TECO AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.4.5 TECO Recent Development
12.5 Regal-Beloit
12.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information
12.5.2 Regal-Beloit Business Overview
12.5.3 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development
12.6 Nidec
12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nidec Business Overview
12.6.3 Nidec AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nidec AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.6.5 Nidec Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siemens Business Overview
12.7.3 Siemens AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Siemens AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.8 Tatung
12.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tatung Business Overview
12.8.3 Tatung AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Tatung AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.8.5 Tatung Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hitachi Business Overview
12.9.3 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.10 WEG
12.10.1 WEG Corporation Information
12.10.2 WEG Business Overview
12.10.3 WEG AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 WEG AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.10.5 WEG Recent Development
12.11 Bosch Rexroth
12.11.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bosch Rexroth Business Overview
12.11.3 Bosch Rexroth AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Bosch Rexroth AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.11.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development
12.12 SEW-Eurodrive
12.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information
12.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Business Overview
12.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development
12.13 Cummins
12.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cummins Business Overview
12.13.3 Cummins AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Cummins AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.13.5 Cummins Recent Development
12.14 YASKAWA
12.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information
12.14.2 YASKAWA Business Overview
12.14.3 YASKAWA AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 YASKAWA AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development
12.15 Toshiba
12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toshiba Business Overview
12.15.3 Toshiba AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Toshiba AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.16 VEM
12.16.1 VEM Corporation Information
12.16.2 VEM Business Overview
12.16.3 VEM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 VEM AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.16.5 VEM Recent Development
12.17 NORD
12.17.1 NORD Corporation Information
12.17.2 NORD Business Overview
12.17.3 NORD AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 NORD AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.17.5 NORD Recent Development
12.18 Landert
12.18.1 Landert Corporation Information
12.18.2 Landert Business Overview
12.18.3 Landert AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Landert AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.18.5 Landert Recent Development
12.19 ABM Greiffenberger
12.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information
12.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Business Overview
12.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development
12.20 SPG
12.20.1 SPG Corporation Information
12.20.2 SPG Business Overview
12.20.3 SPG AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 SPG AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.20.5 SPG Recent Development
12.21 Brook Crompton
12.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information
12.21.2 Brook Crompton Business Overview
12.21.3 Brook Crompton AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Brook Crompton AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development
12.22 Sterling Electric
12.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information
12.22.2 Sterling Electric Business Overview
12.22.3 Sterling Electric AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Sterling Electric AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development
12.23 Wolong
12.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wolong Business Overview
12.23.3 Wolong AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Wolong AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.23.5 Wolong Recent Development
12.24 XEMC
12.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information
12.24.2 XEMC Business Overview
12.24.3 XEMC AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 XEMC AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.24.5 XEMC Recent Development
12.25 JLEM
12.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information
12.25.2 JLEM Business Overview
12.25.3 JLEM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 JLEM AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.25.5 JLEM Recent Development
12.26 Huali Group
12.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information
12.26.2 Huali Group Business Overview
12.26.3 Huali Group AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Huali Group AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development
12.27 Jiangte
12.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information
12.27.2 Jiangte Business Overview
12.27.3 Jiangte AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Jiangte AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development
12.28 WNM
12.28.1 WNM Corporation Information
12.28.2 WNM Business Overview
12.28.3 WNM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 WNM AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.28.5 WNM Recent Development
12.29 Ydmotor
12.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information
12.29.2 Ydmotor Business Overview
12.29.3 Ydmotor AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Ydmotor AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development
12.30 Dazhong
12.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information
12.30.2 Dazhong Business Overview
12.30.3 Dazhong AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Dazhong AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development 13 AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 AC Induction Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC Induction Motors
13.4 AC Induction Motors Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 AC Induction Motors Distributors List
14.3 AC Induction Motors Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 AC Induction Motors Market Trends
15.2 AC Induction Motors Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 AC Induction Motors Market Challenges
15.4 AC Induction Motors Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
