Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices specifications, and company profiles. The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1553932/global-point-of-care-testing-poct-devices-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Abaxis (Zoetis), Samsung Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, ACON Laboratories, Cardinal Health
Market Segmentation by Product: Urinalysis Analyzers
Blood Glucose Meter
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Blood Gas Analyzers
INR Test Meter
Cardiac Marker Analyzers
PH Meter
Electrolyte Analyzers
Hemoglobin Meter
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1553932/global-point-of-care-testing-poct-devices-market
Table of Contents:
1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Overview
1.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Overview
1.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Segment by Product Type
1.2.1 Urinalysis Analyzers
1.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter
1.2.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
1.2.4 Blood Gas Analyzers
1.2.5 INR Test Meter
1.2.6 Cardiac Marker Analyzers
1.2.7 PH Meter
1.2.8 Electrolyte Analyzers
1.2.9 Hemoglobin Meter
1.2.10 Other
1.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Product Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Overview by Product Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Historic Market Size Review by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Product Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Product Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Breakdown by Product Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
4.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Segment by Application
4.1.1 Clinics
4.1.2 Hospitals
4.1.3 Laboratory
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
4.5.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application
5 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Business
10.1 Abbott
10.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information
10.1.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.1.5 Abbott Recent Developments
10.2 Roche Diagnostics
10.2.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information
10.2.2 Roche Diagnostics Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.2.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Developments
10.3 Medtronic
10.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments
10.4 Johnson & Johnson
10.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
10.5 Siemens Healthineers
10.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information
10.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments
10.6 Philips
10.6.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.6.2 Philips Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.6.5 Philips Recent Developments
10.7 Abaxis (Zoetis)
10.7.1 Abaxis (Zoetis) Corporation Information
10.7.2 Abaxis (Zoetis) Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.7.5 Abaxis (Zoetis) Recent Developments
10.8 Samsung Healthcare
10.8.1 Samsung Healthcare Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsung Healthcare Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsung Healthcare Recent Developments
10.9 Beckman Coulter
10.9.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information
10.9.2 Beckman Coulter Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.9.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments
10.10 ACON Laboratories
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ACON Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Developments
10.11 Cardinal Health
10.11.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cardinal Health Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered
10.11.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Industry Trends
11.4.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Drivers
11.4.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1553932/global-point-of-care-testing-poct-devices-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”