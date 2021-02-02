Safflower Extract Market to Record rise in Demand Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Introduction

Safflower is an annual plant flourish in hot and dry condition, primarily in the western great plain area of the United States. It is also named as Catharanthus tinctorius L. (Botanical Name), Sallflower, False Saffron or Bastard Saffron (because of Saffron like property), American Saffron, Alazor, etc. It is from Asteraceae family and close relative of Sunflower. Safflower extract is a yellow pigment extracted from Safflower soluble in water. Safflower extract is derived by the process of extracting, filtrating, purifying, concentrating, sterilizing, spraying & drying. Traditionally, safflower extract was only used for red and yellow dyes for textile and food industry. But now a days it has a number of usage like in cooking oil, birdseed, superior quality paints and varnishes, infant formulas, cosmetic industry, protein supplement for livestock, beverages, pharmaceutical industry,

Safflower extract contain three types of pigments on the basis of composition which are extracted and separated by using different chemicals:

Red Carthamin

Safflower yellow A

Safflower yellow B

Safflower extract contain about 0.83% of red cathamin and 30% of yellow cathamadin which are extracted either by thin layer chromatography or spectrophotometric measurement. Monosaturated fatty acid (oleic) and Polysaturated fatty acid are the two type of oil present in safflower plant which is responsible for lowering the cholesterol level in the blood.

Get free sample copy before purchase this [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11209

Market Dynamics:

Major drivers of the Safflower extract market is the rising demand of processed foods. The increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients in processed foods is a very important driving factor. Other very important factor for the growth in safflower extract market is the multi-functionality of the product such as medicinal and colorant property. This replaces a lot of other products used in processed foods which can cause ill effects to human health. In various studies, it is found that safflower can cause adverse effect such as bleeding problems (hemorrhagic diseases, clotting disorders and intestinal ulcers), allergy, increase in sugar level in diabetic patients and miscarriages leads to restraining the market of safflower oil. The major factors which are trending the demand of safflower extract are heath consciousness of people, demand for organic food, growing cosmetic industry, etc.

There is an opportunity for companies in this industry to expand their product in transgenic safflower plant extract for producing human insulin which is having major demand in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Safflower extract market segmentation is done on the basis of nature of offering, application and region. On the basis of nature of offering safflower extract market is segmented as dried powder, decoction and oil. Among these segments safflower oil is represents largest market share as it has massive use in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, food and manufacturing. Safflower extract market is segmented as pharmaceutical industry, food and beverages industry, dyes, cosmetic industry and textile industry on the basis of application. Among these industries pharmaceutical industry represents largest market share followed by food and beverages industry.

Regional Outlook:

Safflower extract market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The leading producers of safflower extract are India, The United States and Maxico followed by Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, China, The Arab World, Argentina, Tanzania and Australia. More than 60 countries produce safflower plant but India is having half of the market share of the safflower extract mainly for domestic vegetable oil market.

You can buy this report from [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11209

Market Player:

The key players in safflower extract market includes Naturalin, Quality Product Lab Pvt. Ltd., New Way Herbs, EPC Natural Products Co. Ltd., Shanghai Youngsun foods, Cibaria International, Aktivv LLP, Ramazanogullari, Global oil trading and services, Quality brands, Galp distribution oil Espana, Algodones Y Aceites Mexicanos, Los Charitos, etc.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Safflower Extract Market Segments

Safflower Extract Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2015 for Safflower Extract Market

Safflower Extract Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Safflower Extract Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies involved in Safflower Extract Market

Safflower Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Vishal Pahurkar

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com