M2M Satellite Communication Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Orbcomm, Inmarsat Communications, Iridium Communications

The report titled Global M2M Satellite Communication Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global M2M Satellite Communication market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global M2M Satellite Communication market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global M2M Satellite Communication market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global M2M Satellite Communication market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The M2M Satellite Communication report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the M2M Satellite Communication report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global M2M Satellite Communication market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global M2M Satellite Communication market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global M2M Satellite Communication market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global M2M Satellite Communication market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global M2M Satellite Communication market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Orbcomm, Inmarsat Communications, Iridium Communications, Globalstar, Kore Telematics, Rogers Communications, Hughes Network System, Orange, Viasat, Teliasonera

Market Segmentation by Product: Satellite Telemetry

VSAT

AIS



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping

Energy

Government

Mining

Medical

Security

Agricultural

Retail

Other



The M2M Satellite Communication Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global M2M Satellite Communication market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global M2M Satellite Communication market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M2M Satellite Communication market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in M2M Satellite Communication industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M2M Satellite Communication market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M2M Satellite Communication market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M2M Satellite Communication market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 M2M Satellite Communication Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Satellite Telemetry

1.2.3 VSAT

1.2.4 AIS

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Shipping

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Security

1.3.8 Agricultural

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Production

2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Production by Region

2.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Satellite Communication Sales in 2020

4.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Satellite Communication Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Type

5.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Application

6.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa M2M Satellite Communication Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Orbcomm

12.1.1 Orbcomm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orbcomm Overview

12.1.3 Orbcomm M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Orbcomm M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.1.5 Orbcomm Related Developments

12.2 Inmarsat Communications

12.2.1 Inmarsat Communications Corporation Information

12.2.2 Inmarsat Communications Overview

12.2.3 Inmarsat Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Inmarsat Communications M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.2.5 Inmarsat Communications Related Developments

12.3 Iridium Communications

12.3.1 Iridium Communications Corporation Information

12.3.2 Iridium Communications Overview

12.3.3 Iridium Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Iridium Communications M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.3.5 Iridium Communications Related Developments

12.4 Globalstar

12.4.1 Globalstar Corporation Information

12.4.2 Globalstar Overview

12.4.3 Globalstar M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Globalstar M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.4.5 Globalstar Related Developments

12.5 Kore Telematics

12.5.1 Kore Telematics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kore Telematics Overview

12.5.3 Kore Telematics M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kore Telematics M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.5.5 Kore Telematics Related Developments

12.6 Rogers Communications

12.6.1 Rogers Communications Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rogers Communications Overview

12.6.3 Rogers Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rogers Communications M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.6.5 Rogers Communications Related Developments

12.7 Hughes Network System

12.7.1 Hughes Network System Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hughes Network System Overview

12.7.3 Hughes Network System M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hughes Network System M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.7.5 Hughes Network System Related Developments

12.8 Orange

12.8.1 Orange Corporation Information

12.8.2 Orange Overview

12.8.3 Orange M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Orange M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.8.5 Orange Related Developments

12.9 Viasat

12.9.1 Viasat Corporation Information

12.9.2 Viasat Overview

12.9.3 Viasat M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Viasat M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.9.5 Viasat Related Developments

12.10 Teliasonera

12.10.1 Teliasonera Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teliasonera Overview

12.10.3 Teliasonera M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Teliasonera M2M Satellite Communication Product Description

12.10.5 Teliasonera Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 M2M Satellite Communication Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 M2M Satellite Communication Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 M2M Satellite Communication Production Mode & Process

13.4 M2M Satellite Communication Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 M2M Satellite Communication Sales Channels

13.4.2 M2M Satellite Communication Distributors

13.5 M2M Satellite Communication Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 M2M Satellite Communication Industry Trends

14.2 M2M Satellite Communication Market Drivers

14.3 M2M Satellite Communication Market Challenges

14.4 M2M Satellite Communication Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global M2M Satellite Communication Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

