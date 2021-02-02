Magnesium Alloys Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Magnesium Elektron, Ka Shui International Holdings, Magontec

“

The report titled Global Magnesium Alloys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnesium Alloys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnesium Alloys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnesium Alloys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnesium Alloys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnesium Alloys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnesium Alloys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnesium Alloys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnesium Alloys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnesium Alloys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnesium Alloys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnesium Alloys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Magnesium Elektron, Ka Shui International Holdings, Magontec, U.S. Magnesium, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals, Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Amacor, Shanghai Regal Magnesium, Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium, Shanxi Credit Magnesium

Market Segmentation by Product: Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive & Transportation

Electronic

Aerospace & Defense

Power Tools



The Magnesium Alloys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnesium Alloys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnesium Alloys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnesium Alloys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnesium Alloys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnesium Alloys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnesium Alloys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnesium Alloys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnesium Alloys Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cast Alloys

1.2.3 Wrought Alloys

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Power Tools

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Magnesium Alloys Production

2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Magnesium Alloys Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Magnesium Alloys Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Magnesium Elektron

12.1.1 Magnesium Elektron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Magnesium Elektron Overview

12.1.3 Magnesium Elektron Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Magnesium Elektron Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.1.5 Magnesium Elektron Related Developments

12.2 Ka Shui International Holdings

12.2.1 Ka Shui International Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ka Shui International Holdings Overview

12.2.3 Ka Shui International Holdings Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ka Shui International Holdings Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.2.5 Ka Shui International Holdings Related Developments

12.3 Magontec

12.3.1 Magontec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magontec Overview

12.3.3 Magontec Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Magontec Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.3.5 Magontec Related Developments

12.4 U.S. Magnesium

12.4.1 U.S. Magnesium Corporation Information

12.4.2 U.S. Magnesium Overview

12.4.3 U.S. Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 U.S. Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.4.5 U.S. Magnesium Related Developments

12.5 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

12.5.1 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Overview

12.5.3 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.5.5 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Related Developments

12.6 Meridian Lightweight Technologies

12.6.1 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.6.5 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Related Developments

12.7 Amacor

12.7.1 Amacor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Amacor Overview

12.7.3 Amacor Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Amacor Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.7.5 Amacor Related Developments

12.8 Shanghai Regal Magnesium

12.8.1 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.8.5 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Related Developments

12.9 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium

12.9.1 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Overview

12.9.3 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.9.5 Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Related Developments

12.10 Shanxi Credit Magnesium

12.10.1 Shanxi Credit Magnesium Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanxi Credit Magnesium Overview

12.10.3 Shanxi Credit Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shanxi Credit Magnesium Magnesium Alloys Product Description

12.10.5 Shanxi Credit Magnesium Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Magnesium Alloys Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Magnesium Alloys Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Magnesium Alloys Production Mode & Process

13.4 Magnesium Alloys Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Magnesium Alloys Sales Channels

13.4.2 Magnesium Alloys Distributors

13.5 Magnesium Alloys Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Magnesium Alloys Industry Trends

14.2 Magnesium Alloys Market Drivers

14.3 Magnesium Alloys Market Challenges

14.4 Magnesium Alloys Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Magnesium Alloys Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

