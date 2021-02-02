Marine Coatings Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun

“

The report titled Global Marine Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Marin Coatings, Kansai Paint Marine Coatings, Wacker Chemie, Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Pettit Marine Paints, Engineered Marine Coatings, Hempel, Chugoku Marine Paints

Market Segmentation by Product: Anti-corrosion Coating

Antifouling Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

Boat

Other



The Marine Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Anti-corrosion Coating

1.2.3 Antifouling Coating

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cargo Ship

1.3.3 Passenger Ship

1.3.4 Boat

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Marine Coatings Production

2.1 Global Marine Coatings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Marine Coatings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Marine Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Marine Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Marine Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Marine Coatings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Marine Coatings Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Coatings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Marine Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Marine Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Coatings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Marine Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Marine Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Marine Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Marine Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Marine Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Marine Coatings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Marine Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Marine Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Marine Coatings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Marine Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Marine Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Marine Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Marine Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Marine Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Marine Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Marine Coatings Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 Boero Bartolomeo

12.2.1 Boero Bartolomeo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Boero Bartolomeo Overview

12.2.3 Boero Bartolomeo Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Boero Bartolomeo Marine Coatings Product Description

12.2.5 Boero Bartolomeo Related Developments

12.3 Jotun

12.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jotun Overview

12.3.3 Jotun Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jotun Marine Coatings Product Description

12.3.5 Jotun Related Developments

12.4 RPM International

12.4.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.4.2 RPM International Overview

12.4.3 RPM International Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 RPM International Marine Coatings Product Description

12.4.5 RPM International Related Developments

12.5 Sherwin-Williams

12.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings Product Description

12.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

12.6 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings

12.6.1 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Overview

12.6.3 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Marine Coatings Product Description

12.6.5 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Related Developments

12.7 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings

12.7.1 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Overview

12.7.3 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Product Description

12.7.5 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Related Developments

12.8 Wacker Chemie

12.8.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wacker Chemie Overview

12.8.3 Wacker Chemie Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wacker Chemie Marine Coatings Product Description

12.8.5 Wacker Chemie Related Developments

12.9 Axalta Coating Systems

12.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

12.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Marine Coatings Product Description

12.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

12.10 AkzoNobel

12.10.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.10.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.10.3 AkzoNobel Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AkzoNobel Marine Coatings Product Description

12.10.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

12.11 PPG Industries

12.11.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.11.3 PPG Industries Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PPG Industries Marine Coatings Product Description

12.11.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

12.12 Pettit Marine Paints

12.12.1 Pettit Marine Paints Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pettit Marine Paints Overview

12.12.3 Pettit Marine Paints Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pettit Marine Paints Marine Coatings Product Description

12.12.5 Pettit Marine Paints Related Developments

12.13 Engineered Marine Coatings

12.13.1 Engineered Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.13.2 Engineered Marine Coatings Overview

12.13.3 Engineered Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Engineered Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Product Description

12.13.5 Engineered Marine Coatings Related Developments

12.14 Hempel

12.14.1 Hempel Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hempel Overview

12.14.3 Hempel Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hempel Marine Coatings Product Description

12.14.5 Hempel Related Developments

12.15 Chugoku Marine Paints

12.15.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

12.15.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Overview

12.15.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Coatings Product Description

12.15.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Marine Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Marine Coatings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Marine Coatings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Marine Coatings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Marine Coatings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Marine Coatings Distributors

13.5 Marine Coatings Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Marine Coatings Industry Trends

14.2 Marine Coatings Market Drivers

14.3 Marine Coatings Market Challenges

14.4 Marine Coatings Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Marine Coatings Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”