Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd.

The report titled Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd., CREVET PTY LTD, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Eeco, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fisher Controls International LLC, Georg Fischer JRG AG, Grohe AG, Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd., KITZ CORPORATION, Masco Corporation, Mueller Industries, Inc., Pentair, Inc., Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Manual

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical

Petroleum

Utilities

Water Treatment

Housing Industries



The Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings

1.1 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Overview

1.1.1 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Overview by Actuator

2.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Actuator: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Actuator (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Actuator (2021-2026)

2.4 Manual

2.5 Pneumatic

2.6 Hydraulic

2.7 Electric

3 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Chemical

3.5 Petroleum

3.6 Utilities

3.7 Water Treatment

3.8 Housing Industries

4 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market

4.4 Global Top Players Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

5.1.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Profile

5.1.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Main Business

5.1.3 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Recent Developments

5.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd.

5.2.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Profile

5.2.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Main Business

5.2.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

5.3 CREVET PTY LTD

5.5.1 CREVET PTY LTD Profile

5.3.2 CREVET PTY LTD Main Business

5.3.3 CREVET PTY LTD Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CREVET PTY LTD Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

5.4.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Eeco, Inc.

5.5.1 Eeco, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Eeco, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Eeco, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Eeco, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Eeco, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 Emerson Electric Co.

5.6.1 Emerson Electric Co. Profile

5.6.2 Emerson Electric Co. Main Business

5.6.3 Emerson Electric Co. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Emerson Electric Co. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments

5.7 Fisher Controls International LLC

5.7.1 Fisher Controls International LLC Profile

5.7.2 Fisher Controls International LLC Main Business

5.7.3 Fisher Controls International LLC Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fisher Controls International LLC Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fisher Controls International LLC Recent Developments

5.8 Georg Fischer JRG AG

5.8.1 Georg Fischer JRG AG Profile

5.8.2 Georg Fischer JRG AG Main Business

5.8.3 Georg Fischer JRG AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Georg Fischer JRG AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Georg Fischer JRG AG Recent Developments

5.9 Grohe AG

5.9.1 Grohe AG Profile

5.9.2 Grohe AG Main Business

5.9.3 Grohe AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Grohe AG Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Grohe AG Recent Developments

5.10 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd.

5.10.1 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Hai’an County Hongda Jingyi Valve Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 KITZ CORPORATION

5.11.1 KITZ CORPORATION Profile

5.11.2 KITZ CORPORATION Main Business

5.11.3 KITZ CORPORATION Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 KITZ CORPORATION Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 KITZ CORPORATION Recent Developments

5.12 Masco Corporation

5.12.1 Masco Corporation Profile

5.12.2 Masco Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 Masco Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Masco Corporation Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Masco Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 Mueller Industries, Inc.

5.13.1 Mueller Industries, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Mueller Industries, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Mueller Industries, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Mueller Industries, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Mueller Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Pentair, Inc.

5.14.1 Pentair, Inc. Profile

5.14.2 Pentair, Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 Pentair, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Pentair, Inc. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Pentair, Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd.

5.15.1 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Profile

5.15.2 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Main Business

5.15.3 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Taizhou Kedeng Plumbing and Heating Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Metal Valves and Pipe Fittings Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

