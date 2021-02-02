Potable Water Pipe Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | OAO TMK, 3M Company, Welspun Corp. Ltd

“
The report titled Global Potable Water Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Potable Water Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Potable Water Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Potable Water Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Potable Water Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Potable Water Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potable Water Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potable Water Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potable Water Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potable Water Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potable Water Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potable Water Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: OAO TMK, 3M Company, Welspun Corp. Ltd, Aegion Corp, Agru Kunststofftechnik, Chelpipe Group, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Mueller Water Products, Vallourec SA, Tenaris SA
The Potable Water Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potable Water Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potable Water Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Potable Water Pipe market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Potable Water Pipe industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Potable Water Pipe market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Potable Water Pipe market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Potable Water Pipe market?
Table of Contents:
1 Potable Water Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Potable Water Pipe Product Overview
1.2 Potable Water Pipe Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Metal Pipe
1.2.2 Plastic Pipe
1.2.3 Concrete Pipe
1.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Potable Water Pipe Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Potable Water Pipe Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Potable Water Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Potable Water Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Potable Water Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Potable Water Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Potable Water Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Potable Water Pipe as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Potable Water Pipe Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Potable Water Pipe Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Potable Water Pipe by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Potable Water Pipe by Application
4.1 Potable Water Pipe Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residence
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Catering
4.2 Global Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Potable Water Pipe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Potable Water Pipe by Application
4.5.2 Europe Potable Water Pipe by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Potable Water Pipe by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe by Application
5 North America Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potable Water Pipe Business
10.1 OAO TMK
10.1.1 OAO TMK Corporation Information
10.1.2 OAO TMK Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 OAO TMK Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 OAO TMK Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.1.5 OAO TMK Recent Developments
10.2 3M Company
10.2.1 3M Company Corporation Information
10.2.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 3M Company Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 OAO TMK Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.2.5 3M Company Recent Developments
10.3 Welspun Corp. Ltd
10.3.1 Welspun Corp. Ltd Corporation Information
10.3.2 Welspun Corp. Ltd Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Welspun Corp. Ltd Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Welspun Corp. Ltd Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.3.5 Welspun Corp. Ltd Recent Developments
10.4 Aegion Corp
10.4.1 Aegion Corp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Aegion Corp Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Aegion Corp Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Aegion Corp Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.4.5 Aegion Corp Recent Developments
10.5 Agru Kunststofftechnik
10.5.1 Agru Kunststofftechnik Corporation Information
10.5.2 Agru Kunststofftechnik Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Agru Kunststofftechnik Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Agru Kunststofftechnik Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.5.5 Agru Kunststofftechnik Recent Developments
10.6 Chelpipe Group
10.6.1 Chelpipe Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Chelpipe Group Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Chelpipe Group Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Chelpipe Group Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.6.5 Chelpipe Group Recent Developments
10.7 Kurita Water Industries Ltd
10.7.1 Kurita Water Industries Ltd Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kurita Water Industries Ltd Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Kurita Water Industries Ltd Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Kurita Water Industries Ltd Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.7.5 Kurita Water Industries Ltd Recent Developments
10.8 Mueller Water Products
10.8.1 Mueller Water Products Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mueller Water Products Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Mueller Water Products Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Mueller Water Products Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.8.5 Mueller Water Products Recent Developments
10.9 Vallourec SA
10.9.1 Vallourec SA Corporation Information
10.9.2 Vallourec SA Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Vallourec SA Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Vallourec SA Potable Water Pipe Products Offered
10.9.5 Vallourec SA Recent Developments
10.10 Tenaris SA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Potable Water Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tenaris SA Potable Water Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tenaris SA Recent Developments
11 Potable Water Pipe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Potable Water Pipe Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Potable Water Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Potable Water Pipe Industry Trends
11.4.2 Potable Water Pipe Market Drivers
11.4.3 Potable Water Pipe Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
