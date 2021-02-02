Laminate Overlay Paper Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Qifeng New Material, Glatfelter, MB Papers (Miquel y Costas)

“
The report titled Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laminate Overlay Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laminate Overlay Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laminate Overlay Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Qifeng New Material, Glatfelter, MB Papers (Miquel y Costas), SMW, Purico, BMK GmbH, Puli Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, SURTECO, Onyx Specialty Papers, Shin Kwang Hwa Paper, Pudumjee Paper Products, Zori International
Market Segmentation by Product: ≤27 g/m²
27 g/m²-45 g/m²
≥45 g/m²
Market Segmentation by Application: Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)
High Pressure Laminates (HPL)
Others
The Laminate Overlay Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laminate Overlay Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laminate Overlay Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Laminate Overlay Paper market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laminate Overlay Paper industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Laminate Overlay Paper market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Laminate Overlay Paper market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laminate Overlay Paper market?
Table of Contents:
1 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Overview
1.1 Laminate Overlay Paper Product Overview
1.2 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 ≤27 g/m²
1.2.2 27 g/m²-45 g/m²
1.2.3 ≥45 g/m²
1.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Laminate Overlay Paper Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Laminate Overlay Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laminate Overlay Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laminate Overlay Paper Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Laminate Overlay Paper as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laminate Overlay Paper Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Laminate Overlay Paper Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
4.1 Laminate Overlay Paper Segment by Application
4.1.1 Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)
4.1.2 High Pressure Laminates (HPL)
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Laminate Overlay Paper Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
4.5.2 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper by Application
5 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laminate Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laminate Overlay Paper Business
10.1 Qifeng New Material
10.1.1 Qifeng New Material Corporation Information
10.1.2 Qifeng New Material Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Qifeng New Material Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Qifeng New Material Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.1.5 Qifeng New Material Recent Developments
10.2 Glatfelter
10.2.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information
10.2.2 Glatfelter Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Glatfelter Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Qifeng New Material Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.2.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments
10.3 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas)
10.3.1 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Corporation Information
10.3.2 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.3.5 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Recent Developments
10.4 SMW
10.4.1 SMW Corporation Information
10.4.2 SMW Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 SMW Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 SMW Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.4.5 SMW Recent Developments
10.5 Purico
10.5.1 Purico Corporation Information
10.5.2 Purico Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Purico Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Purico Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.5.5 Purico Recent Developments
10.6 BMK GmbH
10.6.1 BMK GmbH Corporation Information
10.6.2 BMK GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 BMK GmbH Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 BMK GmbH Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.6.5 BMK GmbH Recent Developments
10.7 Puli Paper
10.7.1 Puli Paper Corporation Information
10.7.2 Puli Paper Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Puli Paper Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Puli Paper Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.7.5 Puli Paper Recent Developments
10.8 Ahlstrom-Munksjö
10.8.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information
10.8.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.8.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments
10.9 SURTECO
10.9.1 SURTECO Corporation Information
10.9.2 SURTECO Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 SURTECO Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 SURTECO Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.9.5 SURTECO Recent Developments
10.10 Onyx Specialty Papers
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Laminate Overlay Paper Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Onyx Specialty Papers Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Onyx Specialty Papers Recent Developments
10.11 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper
10.11.1 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.11.5 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Recent Developments
10.12 Pudumjee Paper Products
10.12.1 Pudumjee Paper Products Corporation Information
10.12.2 Pudumjee Paper Products Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Pudumjee Paper Products Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Pudumjee Paper Products Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.12.5 Pudumjee Paper Products Recent Developments
10.13 Zori International
10.13.1 Zori International Corporation Information
10.13.2 Zori International Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Zori International Laminate Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Zori International Laminate Overlay Paper Products Offered
10.13.5 Zori International Recent Developments
11 Laminate Overlay Paper Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Laminate Overlay Paper Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Laminate Overlay Paper Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Laminate Overlay Paper Industry Trends
11.4.2 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Drivers
11.4.3 Laminate Overlay Paper Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
