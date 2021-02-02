Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Dimplex, Cukurova, Symo Parasols

“

The report titled Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Outdoor Heater report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Outdoor Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dimplex, Cukurova, Symo Parasols, Optima Heaters, Fire Sense, Infratech, Lynx, Ambiance, Bromic, Dr. Infrared Heater, Endless Summer, Patio Comfort, Solaira, Detroit Radiant Products, Superior Radiant Products, Roberts Gordon, Gas Fired Products, Schwank, Solaronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Wall-mounted Infrared Outdoor Heater

Freestanding Infrared Outdoor Heater

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Infrared Outdoor Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Outdoor Heater industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Table of Contents:

1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Overview

1.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Product Overview

1.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wall-mounted Infrared Outdoor Heater

1.2.2 Freestanding Infrared Outdoor Heater

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Infrared Outdoor Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Infrared Outdoor Heater as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Outdoor Heater Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Infrared Outdoor Heater Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

4.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

4.5.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater by Application

5 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Outdoor Heater Business

10.1 Dimplex

10.1.1 Dimplex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dimplex Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.1.5 Dimplex Recent Developments

10.2 Cukurova

10.2.1 Cukurova Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cukurova Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.2.5 Cukurova Recent Developments

10.3 Symo Parasols

10.3.1 Symo Parasols Corporation Information

10.3.2 Symo Parasols Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.3.5 Symo Parasols Recent Developments

10.4 Optima Heaters

10.4.1 Optima Heaters Corporation Information

10.4.2 Optima Heaters Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.4.5 Optima Heaters Recent Developments

10.5 Fire Sense

10.5.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fire Sense Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.5.5 Fire Sense Recent Developments

10.6 Infratech

10.6.1 Infratech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Infratech Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.6.5 Infratech Recent Developments

10.7 Lynx

10.7.1 Lynx Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lynx Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.7.5 Lynx Recent Developments

10.8 Ambiance

10.8.1 Ambiance Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ambiance Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.8.5 Ambiance Recent Developments

10.9 Bromic

10.9.1 Bromic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bromic Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.9.5 Bromic Recent Developments

10.10 Dr. Infrared Heater

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dr. Infrared Heater Recent Developments

10.11 Endless Summer

10.11.1 Endless Summer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Endless Summer Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.11.5 Endless Summer Recent Developments

10.12 Patio Comfort

10.12.1 Patio Comfort Corporation Information

10.12.2 Patio Comfort Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.12.5 Patio Comfort Recent Developments

10.13 Solaira

10.13.1 Solaira Corporation Information

10.13.2 Solaira Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.13.5 Solaira Recent Developments

10.14 Detroit Radiant Products

10.14.1 Detroit Radiant Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Detroit Radiant Products Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.14.5 Detroit Radiant Products Recent Developments

10.15 Superior Radiant Products

10.15.1 Superior Radiant Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 Superior Radiant Products Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.15.5 Superior Radiant Products Recent Developments

10.16 Roberts Gordon

10.16.1 Roberts Gordon Corporation Information

10.16.2 Roberts Gordon Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.16.5 Roberts Gordon Recent Developments

10.17 Gas Fired Products

10.17.1 Gas Fired Products Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gas Fired Products Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.17.5 Gas Fired Products Recent Developments

10.18 Schwank

10.18.1 Schwank Corporation Information

10.18.2 Schwank Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.18.5 Schwank Recent Developments

10.19 Solaronics

10.19.1 Solaronics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Solaronics Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

10.19.5 Solaronics Recent Developments

11 Infrared Outdoor Heater Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Industry Trends

11.4.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Drivers

11.4.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”