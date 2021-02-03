Sales of DLP Projector Market to Record Exponential Growth By 2022

DLP is an abbreviation used for digital light processing, a display device works on optical micro electromechanical technology using digital micro mirrors. Digital light processing works on ‘reflection’ phenomenon instead of passing light through liquid crystal material like in LCD. In DLP, light is reflected from panels called digital micro mirror devices or DMDs. These DMDs consist of thousands of very tiny reflective mirrors, each tiny mirror reflects a single pixel of the resolution of projected image. Upon the projection of light over these tiny mirrors they start move back and forth towards or away from the lens inside the projector. For the projection of colored light, projector has a colored wheel comprises of three filters of different colors mainly red, green and blue.

DLP projector is becoming popular over the LCD one because of the specialty and advantages provided by DLP projector and which are; portability, higher contrast, reduced pixilation, reliability and durability are some of them. Hence DLP projector is capturing a bigger part of the projector market and is expected to gain special attention in the upcoming future as well.

The key trend of global DLP projector market is the tremendous increment in the demand of DLP projector in the entertainment industry.

There are various factors driving the growth of global DLP projector market such as the advantages provided by DLP projectors over the traditional LED or LCD projectors are; it requires less space and provide ease of shifting from one place to another, the deep blacks achievable by DLP projector make them more preferable in home cinemas, it is more reliable and have low maintenance cost, these are some of advantages of DLP projector, other drivers include technological advancement in education center give rises the adoption of DLP projectors, increasing adoption of 3D projection in emerging applications and many more. On the other side, there are some shortcomings which are responsible to hinder the growth of global DLP projector market like the rainbow effects and light leakage problem. Although, manufacturers are making their efforts to overcome these short comings.

Global DLP projector market is segmented by: light source, throw distance, chip model, application and region

DLP Projector Market by light source

LASER

LED

Lamp

DLP Projector Market by throw distance

Short Throw

Ultra Short Throw

Normal Throw

DLP Projector Market by Chip Model

One Chip DLP

Projector

Three Chip DLP Projector

DLP Projector Market by Application

Entertainment Sector

Education And Government Sector

Business Sector

Others (Large Venues, IT Sectors and Many More)

DLP Projector Market By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

The key players of global DLP projector market are

Texas Instruments Inc.

Belgian American Radio Corporation (BARCO)

Digital Projection Limited

Optoma Corp.

NEC Corp.

Acer Inc.

Viewsonic Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc. and others.

Regional analysis for DLP Projector Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

