Leukapheresis Products Market 2020 World Legend Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2023

Global Leukapheresis Products Research Report: By Type (Leukapheresis Devices, Leukapheresis Disposables), by Application (Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications), By End User (Blood Component Provider and Blood Center, Other) -Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

Leukapheresis is a laboratory procedure in which white blood cells (WBCs) are separated from a sample of blood. Leukapheresis is majorly carried out for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is anticipated that the market held a market value of USD 19.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6767

The factors such as increasing number of blood donations, rising prevalence of leukemia, and demand for leukapheresis products in clinical research are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates, the number of new cases of leukemia has increased on an average rate of 0.3% each year over the period from 2006-2015. It also stated that the number of new cases may reach 60,300 in the year 2018. Despite the drivers, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis, dearth of skilled professionals, and stringent donor recruitment criteria may hamper the market growth over the assessment perio

Currently, many companies are operating in the global Leukapheresis Products Market. The prominent players in the market are engaged in strategic collaborations, acquisitions, regional expansion, and new product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2018, Terumo BCT entered into collaboration with Stafa Cellular Therapy. With this collaboration, Terumo BCT will act as a distributor for Stafa Cellular Therapy and will expand its access to StafaCT software to healthcare organizations.

Segmentation:

The global leukapheresis products market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables. The leukapheresis devices segment has been segmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis column & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters.

The market, by application, has been segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into blood component providers and blood centers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Haemonetics, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical, STEMCELL Technologies, Macopharma, HemaCare Corporation, Caltag Medsystem, ALLCells, LLC, ZENBIO, Fresenius Kabi, PPA Research Group, and StemExpress

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global leukapheresis products market owing to the rising number of blood donations, and growing incidence and prevalence of leukemia. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global leukapheresis products market. The market growth in this region is mainly due to the rising prevalence of leukemia and presence of well-developed healthcare sector in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region due to the increase in regenerative medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the increasing presence of major pharma and biotech companies. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global leukapheresis products market owing the poor healthcare infrastructure especially in the Africa region.

For More Reports at

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/animal-health-market-sales-insights-business-overview-future-growth-applications-covid-19-impact-and-segmental-analysis-by-2023.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/medical-billing-market-sales-insights-latest-trends-share-value-covid-19-impact-and-size-estimation-by-2023.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/worldwide-nucleic-acid-based-therapeutics-market-2020-2020-global-industry-segmentation-by-applications-and-geography-trends-size-estimation-growth-opportunity-and-share-forecasts.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/dna-sequencing-2020-market-worldwide-overview-by-top-vendors-demand-technology-trends-regional-outlook-statistics-data-outlook-and-future-estimations.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market-size-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-7-54-by-2023-future-growth-latest-trends-and-global-industry-overview.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/digital-wound-measurement-devices-market-size-2020-global-analysis-industry-share-growth-covid-19-impact-analysis-company-profile-merger-outlook-cagr-status.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/global-narcolepsy-market-2020-is-poised-to-grow-at-an-impressive-cagr-of-8-2-during-the-forecast-period.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/cerebral-palsy-market-analysis-2020-industry-size-share-covid-19-impact-analysis-key-company-growth-merger-revenue-cagr-status-upcoming-trends.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/platelet-agitator-market-size-estimation-trends-analysis-future-growth-share-value-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-industry-insights-by-2027.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/structural-heart-devices-market-size-estimation-regional-outlook-leading-players-covid-19-impact-emerging-trends-and-global-industry-analysis-by-2023.html

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]