Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020 World Legend Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2023

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Research Report: By Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Services), by Technique (DNA, PCR, ELISA, Direct, Indirect Assay), by Application (cell line testing, virus testing), by end user (CRO, Cell banks)—Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global mycoplasma testing is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 514 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Mycoplasma testing used to detect contamination in given biologic sample.

Increasing R&D investment and new product launches are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in 2017, about 46 novel drug approvals were the 22 novel drug approval in 2016. On other hand, the available of alternative traditional method can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global mycoplasma testing market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd, Roche Diagnostics, SGS S.A., American Type Culture Collection, Invivogen, Wuxi Apptec, Promocell GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,.

Segmentation:

The global mycoplasma testing market has been segmented into product, Technique, application, and end user.

Based on product, market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. The kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share and fastest growing segment of the global market in 2017.

Based on technique, market is segmented into Enzyme-based, PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Indirect Assay, Others.

Based on application, has been segmented into cell line and cell therapy testing, virus testing, row material testing, lot release testing, and others.

Based on end user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing, contract research organizations, cell banks, and others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-established players and growth in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing adoption of the technologies. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

