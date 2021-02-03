Body Fat Measurement Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Overview

Body fat analyzers, referred to as impedance meters, are tools to measure body fat and uncover risks associated with it. They also help in assessing the effectiveness of exercise, nutrition intake, and age related issues. Body fat measurement devices are commonly used for fitness tests at gymnasiums and health clubs.

When body fat measurement devices are applied to the skin, it results in a passage of weak current between the outer two electrodes. The current loses some of its force while passing through the skin, the muscles, and subcutaneous fat. The change in the intensity is then measured with the aid of two inner electrodes. The body fat measurement devices can be crafted to gauge the flow at various depths.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Snapshot

Body fat measurement is swiftly becoming a highly sought-after medical diagnostics and lifestyle self-inspection. Body fat analyzers are a key tool in finding out any risks related to high fat percentages and allow users to plan their diet and exercise plans thereafter. They can be additionally helpful even after preliminary assessments for checking up on the effectiveness of a user’s exercise routine and consumption of nutrition, apart from assessing other age related physical issues. Some of the more common places that employ body fat measurement tools include health and fitness organizations such as gyms and dietician clinics.

According to globally credible organizations such as the WHO, an astounding 1.9 bn adults were considered to be overweight in 2014 alone, and the number is expected to continue rising at a high pace over the coming years. According to research, being overweight more health risks and dangers than being underweight, thereby creating a greater demand consumers for healthier lifestyle options. Devices such as body fat analyzers offer a gateway for these consumers towards maintaining a better BMI and a healthier lifestyle in general, thereby boosting its demand.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Key Trends

Besides, the availability of various body fat measurement techniques and products in the market at reduced costs on account of technological progress and aggressive marketing strategies has also led to their swift uptake. Solid distribution channels is another factor fuelling an uptick in sales.

Besides, the availability of various body fat measurement techniques and products in the market at reduced costs on account of technological progress and aggressive marketing strategies has also led to their swift uptake. Solid distribution channels is another factor fuelling an uptick in sales.

Global Body fat Measurement Market: Market Potential

Due to rapid innovation resulting in cutting-edge products, the global body fat measurement market is slated to hold out a lot of opportunity in the years ahead for both existing and new players. Some of the most widely used devices are bio-impedance analyzers (BIA), DEXA, ADP, HwD, and skinfold caliper. Other very minimally used techniques include infrared interactance, body composition analysis using CT, and MRI scans. Among them, BIA grosses maximum revenue at present and going forward will hold out a lot of opportunity due to improvement in their design owing to technological progress.

Body fat skin fold calipers are considered the simplest of all the fat measurement methods. They are also cheap and hence they account for a significant share in the market. At present, hydrostatic weighing is considered fit for gold standard by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) on account of its accuracy.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global body fat measurement market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America is the dominant market due to the presence of a large proportion of obese population and other metabolism related disorders. An advanced healthcare infrastructure in the developed nations of the U.S. and Canada are also responsible for a robust market in North America.

Asia Pacific is an attractive market poised for substantial growth in the near future due to the high level of awareness among people about the various illnesses resulting from weight issues. Indian and China are major markets in the region.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Competitive Analysis

Major participants in the global body fat measurement market are GE Healthcare, AccuFitness LLC, Hologic, Inc., COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Omron Healthcare, and Tanita Corporation. Savvy players in the market are focusing on strategic expansions by bolstering their distribution channels for further market penetration. As a result, the competition in the market will further heat up in the years ahead.

