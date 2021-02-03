Collagen Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Collagen Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global collagen market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, gaining traction from a number of factors such as increasing demand for collagen-based products for medical applications including tissue engineering, wound healing, and bone reconstruction, growing consumption from food and beverages and cosmetic products, rising percentage of geriatric population, increasing disposable income of urban populations, and consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle and protein consumption. On the other hand, stringent regulations pertaining to food additives, concerns regarding the depletion of animal source, and lack of consumer awareness are some of the challenges obstructing the prosperity of the global collagen market. Nevertheless, the vendors operating in this market are expected to gain new opportunities in emerging economies.

In the current scenario, the competition in the global collagen market is intense, which is a reflection of a vast number of integrated players who have a strong platform of raw material suppliers. While CONNOILS, Nitta-Gelatin, Pan—Biotech GmbH, Advanced BioMatrix, and JBS-Brasil are some of the prominent companies operating in the global collagen market, their primary focus is on resilient research and development of new products as well as expansion of their production capacity in order to stay ahead of the curve.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is quickly emerging as most lucrative regional market for collagen as countries such as India, China, and Japan have a population base that is drifting towards skin care and personal care products. A number of companies have already shifted their attention towards these heavily populated countries, which is helping them solidify their position before the market reaches is peak point. That being said, North America and Europe are expected to remain highly profitable region throughout the forecast period, owing to high level of awareness among the consumers and rapid adoption of new technology.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1727

Global Collagen Market: Overview

Collagen accounts for nearly a third of protein composition in the human body, and plays essential role of providing skin structure and helping blood clot. Being the prominent building block of muscles, skin, bones, ligaments, and tendons, in the recent past, the use of collagen as a nutritional supplement and ingredient in body lotions and shampoos has escalated. Out of 16 types of collagen that are present in the human body, four types are most important, termed as type I, type II, type III, and type VI. 90% of the body’s collagen is of type I, made up of densely packed fibers, which helps in structuring the bones, skin, connective tissue and teeth, and fibrous cartilage. Type II is more loosely packed fibers that are primarily found in elastic cartilage that cushions joints. Type III aids the structure of organs, muscles, and arteries while type VI helps in filtration. With aging, the body produces low-quality and significantly less collagen and hence, supplements are recommended. Consequently, with rising geriatric population across the world, the demand in the global collagen market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Collagen Market: Key Trends

Besides escalating number of people beyond the age of 60 years who need collagen supplements, the incremented use of collagen in drug delivery system and medical devices is the primary driver of the market for the same. Moreover, effectiveness in wound healing with collagen and the rising adoptability for minimally invasive technologies are some of the other important factors that will boost the demand in the global collagen market in the coming years. Rising population of obese people across the world is further boosting the demand for collagen, as obesity bodies produce decreased levels of collagen. By source, the collagen market can be segmented into marine, bovine, porcine, chicken, and others. Currently, bovine and porcine are the leading sources for collagen used in various applications.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1727

Global Collagen Market: Market Potential

The flourishing healthcare industry is opening new avenues for the players in the global collagen market. Losing collagen in skin due to aging and daily exposure to sun leads to wrinkles as the elasticity fades. Several beauty products now utilize collagen to improve health of skin and hair, heal leaky gut, strengthen nails and teeth, reduce joint pains and degeneration, improve liver health, and protect against cardiovascular disorders.

Global Collagen Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to high awareness pertaining to the benefits of collagen and robust healthcare infrastructure, North America and Europe currently are the most lucrative regional markets for collagen. The region is also gaining from the presence of high-end manufacturing organizations. Among other regions, Asia Pacific is projected to increment the demand rapidly over the course of the forecast period. The region houses nearly half of the world’s population and the number of geriatrics is proportionally increasing. Continuously expanding application of collagen is aiding the market in this region, as is favorable government policies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Global Collagen Market: Competitive Analysis

Ample of opportunities are available for new players in the global collagen market, while the existing key players also have enough fodder with expanding application of collagen. To be precise, with the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, players can concentrate on drug delivery or tissue engineering segments to establish stronghold.

The market overall is fragmented in nature with several regional players, Collagen Matrix, Inc. seems to have taken a lead over the competitors, concentrating on all of the three major application segments. Some of the other prominent companies in the global collagen market are Medtronic plc, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Nippi, Inc., and Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., although most of them are active in only a few market segments.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.