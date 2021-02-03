Rear Chassis Module Market Structure and Its Segmentation for the Period 2029

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Introduction

A chassis module is the lower part and secondary module of the vehicle electrical system, used to house multiple units under one component. Chassis module is composed of suspension, steering, and brakes and is designed to combine multiple parts such as shock absorber and spring for rear wheels, stabilizer bar and step link, arms for rear wheels, wheel bearing, brake disk, caliper, and parking cable. It is also used to grip the suspension and steering system to the frame of the vehicle. Growing focus towards lightweight vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for rear chassis module, globally.

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Segmentation

Based on the Component Tie-Rods

Suspension Ball Joints

Knuckles & Hubs

Control Arms Based on the Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Compact Cars Mid-Sized Cars SUVs Luxury Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles is anticipated to shape the rear chassis module market in terms of design and materials used for construction. The amount of fuel exhausted by the vehicle and the emission of harmful gases can be reduced by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. Hence, governments of China, India, Germany and others are focusing on emission control by legislating rules which is driving the demand for fuel efficient and low emission vehicles. Therefore, use of lightweight aluminium frame in the rear chassis module build is expected to be prominent moving forward.

However, many players are focusing on vehicle sharing or carpooling service, which is expected to reduce vehicle ownership and eventually lower the sales of vehicles, which is expected to affect the rear chassis module market growth. Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw material such as aluminium alloy, carbon steel and others is also expected to hinder the growth of rear chassis module market.

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the rear chassis module market, as the US ranks second in sales and production of vehicles. For instance, in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units and exported 1.8 million new light vehicles. Asia Pacific is expected to create significant growth opportunity for the rear chassis module market owing to the high manufacturing capacity of automotive vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Introduction of new emission standards in Europe, such as WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure), is expected to increase the adoption rate of lightweight rear chassis modules in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to have a relatively lower share in the rear chassis module market as presence of manufacturing and export bases for the automotive OEMs in the region is significantly low.

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Market Participants

Globally, the rear chassis module market is found to be moderately fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players. Key manufacturers involved in the global rear chassis module are continuously focusing on introduction of additional features such as automatic fault detection, in order to stand apart from their peers. For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen, a top player in the global rear chassis module market, developed different light weight components in 2015 and taking initiatives to develop light weight rear chassis modules.

Some of the key players involved in the rear chassis module market include Hyundai Motor Group, Continental AG, Hyolim Precision, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, BENTELER Automotive, Tower International, Austem Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Piston Group, Gestamp, Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology, Schaeffler AG, Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts (BHAP), Wuhu Zhongli Chassis Systems, among others.

