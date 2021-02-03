Global Instrument Landing System (ILS) Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity during 2029

Introduction

An instrument landing system is installed on either ends of the airstrip and is a ground-based instrument method which guides the approaching aircraft with precision to land on the runway. As per the International Telecommunication Union, the instrument landing system (also known as ILS) is defined as “a radionavigation system providing the aircraft with horizontal and vertical guidance just before and during landing and, at certain fixed points, indicates the distance to reference point of landing.” An instrument landing system comprises of 3 main components for ground installation: ground localizer (LOC) antenna, ground glide path (GP) antenna and marker beacons. The ground localizer antenna provides the horizontal navigation while the ground glide path antenna provides the vertical navigation for the aircraft. The marker beacons in an instrument landing system are used for measuring aircraft’s distance from the airport and to measure its altitude. The marker beacons consist of three marker beacons, namely, outer, middle and inner marker beacon located at 7.2-10.0 km, 1.1 km and 300m respectively.

Instrument Landing System Market: Dynamics

The use of instrument landing system can guide the aircrafts approaching the runway in less than ½ mile visibility. Another advantage of instrument landing system over other technologies is that it can easily land the aircraft even when it is flying in auto – pilot mode. These factors, along with others, can potentially drive the market for instrument landing system globally.

Several technologies have emerged as an alternative to instrument landing system and are claimed to be much more efficient. One of the few limitations of instrument landing system is that it facilitates only straight approaching aircrafts, and not curved approaches. The Microwave Landing System (MLS) was introduced to potentially replace instrument landing system but was soon removed from service in 2017. Transponder Landing System (TLS) is much cost effective than instrument landing system and can serve as a substitute to conventional instrument landing system. Some other technologies such as Localizer Performance with Vertical guidance (LPV) and Ground – Based Augmented System (GBAS) that are much more advanced than a traditional instrument landing system. The shift to such advanced technologies can severely impact the instrument landing system market over the forecast period. The relatively complex infrastructure of instrument landing system and the topographical barriers in transmission and reception of signals can restrain the opportunities in the market.

Instrument Landing System Market: Segmentation

basis of category Category I Instrument Landing System (Decision Height: > 200 feet)

Category II Instrument Landing System (Decision Height: > 100 – 200 feet)

Category III Instrument Landing System Category III A Instrument Landing System (Decision Height: < 100 feet) Category III B Instrument Landing System (Decision Height: < 50 feet) Category III C Instrument Landing System (Decision Height: no limit)

basis of type of airport Commercial Service Airport

Non – Commercial Service Airport

Instrument Landing System Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the network of players operating in the instrument landing system business is highly concentrated in countries of Europe. Instrument landing systems are installed in short to long runways in airports around the world, with North America at the forefront of installations. Housing some of the busiest airports in the world, the USA is anticipated to retain its prominence in terms of the installed base of instrument landing system. Europe is estimated to follow the North America instrument landing system market, given the number of short distance flights with the neighboring countries. Additionally, the numerous codes and standards are dictated by international organizations and are strictly adhered to in these two regions. However, being the dominating regions pertaining to the instrument landing system market, North America and Europe are expected to grow at a rather slower rate in the coming years. With the emergence of various countries in the Middle East & Africa as popular tourist destinations along with the large number of connecting flights halting in the region’s airports, the market for instrument landing system is projected to have potential new opportunities in MEA region and especially in GCC countries. The region is also expected to remain one of the fastest moving in the instrument landing systems market owing to the planned expansion activities in the airport facilities. Latin America and Asia Pacific instrument landing system markets are also observed to follow a solid growth trajectory and are expected to emerge as one of the rapidly expanding markets during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global instrument landing system market identified across the value chain include ADB Airfield Solutions, LLC, Indra Navia AS, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, ADB SAFEGATE CANADA, Saab Sensis Corporation, and Thales Defense & Security, Inc., among others.

