Empty Capsule Market Forecasts by Global Industry Revenue and Demand Analysis in 2020 MRFR Report

Empty Capsule Market Research Report, by Raw Materials (bovine, porcine, non-gelatin), Physical Characteristics (hard capsules, soft capsules) Certification (halal certification, non-halal certification) – Global forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

In the recent years, the global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed growth, owing to the growing burden of diseases, rising healthcare sector, and increasing government support. According to the facts and figure sheet published by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (IFPMA) in 2017, the global pharmaceutical market is estimated to reach a worth of ~USD 1,430 billion by 2020. The Middle East & Africa pharmaceutical market is not an exception and is estimated to grow on similar backgrounds. According to the US-UAE Business Council, the UAE pharmaceutical market reached a worth of USD 2.41 billion in 2015. This accounted for approximately 15.6% of the total healthcare expenditure.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7153

Moreover, in accordance with a study published by the Journal of Advanced Pharmacy Education & Research in 2014, it was mentionable that capsule-dosage nearly occupied 10% of the total dosage market. Furthermore, the study postulated that ~20% share in all the dispensed prescriptions stood for capsule-based drug delivery. Such capsule-consumption trends are estimated to be followed in the Middle Eastern and African region. Thus, the growing pharmaceutical sector is estimated to provide ample opportunities for the capsule market to grow within the Middle Eastern and African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Empty Capsule Market are Neopharma, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Julphar, Roxlor, QUALICAPS, ACG-Associated Capsules, Medi-Caps Ltd, Capsugel, ACDIMA, NecLife, Sunil Healthcare Limited, Arab Caps and others

Segmentation

The Global Empty Capsule Market is segmented based on raw materials, physical characteristics, certification, end user and region.

On the basis of raw materials, the market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Non-gelatin. Further, on the basis of physical characteristics the market is segmented into hard capsules, soft capsules. certification is segmented into halal certification, non-halal certification and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industries, academic & research organizations

Regional Analysis

The Global Empty Capsule Market is segmented on the basis of regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounted for the major share of the market owing to the huge patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest market, which is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing empty capsule market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East held the major share of the regional market due to well-developed infrastructure and high spending.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-graffiti-coatings-market-size-share-trends-growth-demand-by-region-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gluten-free-bakery-market-top-key-players-types-demand-applications-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sugar-free-confectionery-market-2021-size-explosive-growth-factor-comprehensive-research-study-demand-analysis-global-industry-outlook-and-technology-development-till-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/carbon-black-market-share-global-size-industry-growth-factor-development-trends-absolute-business-opportunity-and-demand-till-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-temperature-coatings-market-key-player-analysis-type-and-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/functional-tea-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-baby-food-market-key-players-regional-demand-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/graphene-market-trends-growth-insight-share-competitive-analysis-statistics-and-industry-forecast-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fluoropolymer-market-is-predicted-to-grow-at-a-flourishing-cagr-of-534-to-reach-usd-99125-million-by-the-end-of-2023-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/precipitated-silica-market-analysis-industry-trend-overview-growth-forecast-roi-analysis-demand-and-development-research-and-forecast-to-2025-top-manufacturers-2021-01-05

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]