Automotive Metal Stamping Market 2021 | Historical Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Industry Set For Rapid Growth with Great CAGR by Forecast 2022

According to the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive metal stamping market is slated to attain a significant market valuation at a steady CAGR over the review period.

The growth of global market for automotive metal stamping is anticipated to be driven by the thriving automotive industry and the swift increase in demand for smart automobiles. The upsurge in competition in the automotive industry is also likely to lead to the increasing demand in the metal stamping market over the forecast period. The process of metal stamping is functional in numerous stages of manufacturing in the automotive industry, such as brackets, panels, roofs, bonnets, hangers, and others, thus continually inducing demand in the automotive metal stamping market. Growth in the usage of metal sheet for the production of transmission components, interior & exterior structural components, and automobile chassis is projected to fuel the growth of the global market for automotive metal stamping over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive metal stamping has been bifurcated on the basis of technology and application.

based on technology, the market has been segmented into blanking, flanging, embossing, coining, bending, and others.

on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles, passenger cars, recreational vehicles, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global automotive metal stamping market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world, including South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In the Asia Pacific, China significantly contributes to the steel industry, but in recent times the steel market in China witnessed a decline. The growth of the constituent manufacturers has taken a diverse route than other regions. The Japanese producers have sustained strong relationships with their suppliers. The increasing competition and growth in international trade, have led to the better-quality distribution system, across numerous developing nations. Similarly, the automotive industry in China continues to grow, owing to increased production of commercial and passenger vehicles. FDI is one of the significant factors for the growth of the automotive industry in China. Automakers in China are introducing new and trade-friendly regulatory policies that enable them to produce a more substantial number of vehicles. This increase in the number of cars will result in the growth of the metal stamping industry during the forecast period. The demand for passenger and commercial vehicles s also massive in India and is expected to contribute considerably towards the market share over the review period.

In North America, automobile manufacturers are expected to observe an increase in the sales of passenger cars. The rise in demand for new vehicles will enable the growth of the auto components suppliers. This upsurge in demand for passenger cars will result in growing security of the drivers in the car. The rising safety is expected to result in increased usage of side guard door beams in the car. The increase in usage is estimated to result in the growth of the market during the forecast period. In North America, the developed economy of the U.S. has dominated the metal stamping market due to the growing concern of safety in the vehicle. The auto market in U.S. has been powered by factors such as lower interest rate and lower fuel price, which has enabled the market to grow during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global Automotive metal stamping market are Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.), Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. (U.S.), American Industrial Company (U.S.), Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.), and Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.).

