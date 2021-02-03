Outdoor Lighting Market Production Analysis, Opportunity Assessments, Industry Revenue, Advancement Strategy and Geographical Market Performance Forecast to 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report- Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis

The global outdoor lighting market is predicted to touch USD 25.2 billion at a 15.0% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Outdoor lighting, simply put, is artificial lighting that is incorporated for maintaining or improving visual performance for outdoor human activities. Fluorescent light, plasma lamps, HID lamps, and LED lamps are the different types of outdoor lighting that find wide applications in parks, tunnel lights, parking lots, stadiums, highways, street lighting, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global Outdoor Lighting Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increasing use of energy-efficient lighting solutions, rising initiatives by the government towards energy efficiency, growing infrastructure development like smart cities, modernization, the introduction of lighting technology like HIDs and LEDs that enable immense conservation of energy and offer much more effectiveness and efficiency.

On the contrary, high import duties on LED lights in some countries, and the ongoing COVID-19 impact may limit the global outdoor lighting market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global outdoor lighting market based on application, distribution channel, and lighting type.

By lighting type, the outdoor lighting market is segmented into fluorescent light, plasma lamps, HID lamps, and LED lamps. Of these, the LED lamps segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global outdoor lighting market is segmented into commercial and retail. Of these, the commercial segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global outdoor lighting market is segmented into parks, tunnel lights, parking lots, stadiums, highways, street lighting, and others. Of these, the street lighting segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global outdoor lighting market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, Europe is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The presence of global players, coupled with initiatives by the government in favor of smart lighting control systems, is adding to the global outdoor lighting market growth in the region.

The global outdoor lighting market in the APAC region is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Various infrastructure development projects like smart cities and road construction, booming construction industry, and burgeoning demand for LED lighting in outdoor and residential applications are adding to the global outdoor lighting market growth in the region. China, South Korea, and Japan have the maximum share in the market.

The global outdoor lighting market in North America is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. The quick adoption of the latest technologies, the presence of several global players, increasing disposable income, and various regulations over energy-efficient products via government authorities is adding to the global outdoor lighting market growth in this region. Canada & the US have a maximum share in the market.

The global outdoor lighting market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global outdoor lighting market report include Masco Corporation (US), Halco Lighting Technologies (US), Evluma (US), Virtual Extension (Israel), Syska (India), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Dialight PLC (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Cree, Inc. (US), Osram Licht AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), and Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (The Netherlands), among others. Industry players have incorporated strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, new product launches, strategic alliances, and geographic expansions, among others, to remain at the forefront.

