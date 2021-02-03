Ovulation Test Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2017-2023

This rise in the hormone signals the ovary to release the egg. This test is often used by women to help predict when an egg release is likely. This is when pregnancy is most likely to occur. Moreover, these ovulation prediction kits or OPKs are also being used to detect the exact day of ovulation for those women that undergo a treatment for infertility. There is an increase in the demand of ovulation test kits across the globe. Urine test segment accounts for the largest market share due to its extensive application by women for testing pregnancy.

The global ovulation test market is growing with the steady pace. The global ovulation test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future.

The global ovulation test market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly due to rising technology driven ovulation monitors. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Get Sample Copy of Report:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1341

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight women has trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy, due to age, health issues or other factors. For that, companies are introducing advanced kits which will help them to monitor their pregnancy and ovulations. For instance, apps like Glow and Apple’s own Reproductive Health kit in iOS make it easier to record, visualize and aggregate large amounts of data related to the reproductive health of the patients.

Moreover, pregnancy management and women and child health gaining importance throughout the world favor the growth of this market. Increase in first pregnancy, complications during pregnancy and demand of reliable technology for pregnancy test kits.

Read More News Like:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-organ-transplantation-market-is-anticipated-to-register-cagr-of-98-by-2023-by-mrfr-2021-01-05?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/respiratory-therapeutic-devices-market-2023-with-leading-key-players-like-smiths-group-plc-masimo-bayer-ag-f-hoffmann-la-roche-ltd-acare-technology-chart-industries-2021-01-05?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/atopic-dermatitis-market-analysis-by-key-factors-in-business-volumes-and-investment-report-with-opportunities-analysis-by-2023-2021-01-05?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/eye-health-supplements-market-size-study-by-type-application-region-forecast-2019-2025-2021-01-06?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/angioplasty-balloons-market-to-touch-usd-345735-million-at-501-cagr-by-2027-mrfr-2021-01-06?tesla=y