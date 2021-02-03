Stevia Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

Being a natural sweetener, stevia imparts several health advantages majorly to the diabetic consumers. Although there are several conflicts related to stevia consumption, it still has become very popular among the consumers based on the promotions stating health benefits obtained from it. Boost in fitness and wellness sector awareness has enhanced the market growth trajectory of this sector to an elevated level. Fast pace of lifestyle, increase in awareness related to diverse effects of sugar consumption have led to consumers demanding stevia to balance their nutritional requirements.

